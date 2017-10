For a moment, the Houston Astros thought they got off to a good start in Game 7 of the ALCS, but Aaron Judge had other ideas.

Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel led off the second inning with a drive to right field off of CC Sabathia. It looked like it would clear the wall and give Houston an early lead. Instead, Judge used all 6-foot-7 of his frame to reach up and rob the home run.

Wow!

One more look from Getty Images photographer Elsa.