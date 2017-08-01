Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  Aaron Judge is still hitting home runs but his biggest weakness is returning

  Published:
After Aaron Judge obliterated the baseballs at Marlins Park during the Home Run Derby, there were concerns about a post-All-Star-break letdown, but while the home run production has remained steady, there is a bigger concern — his strikeouts are way up.

Below is a look how often Judge hits home runs, walks, and strikeouts for every ten plate appearances. After a blistering pace for home runs in April, Judge has been consistent, even in July. But if there was a concern entering the season about Judge's game, it was that he tends to strikeout too much and as the chart shows, his strikeout pace is accelerating as the season moves along.

The other big concern is that the walks have dipped as the strikeouts have gone up. A lot of strikeouts aren't necessarily a bad sign if a player is also drawing a lot of walks, as Judge did in June. But in July, the ratio of strikeouts to walks climbed back to 2.2, which can be a sign that a player is swinging at a lot of bad pitches, a worrying sign for Judge moving forward.

(Skye Gould/Business Insider)

