Sports :  A Trump impersonator and Kim Jong-un impersonator crashed the Olympic opening ceremony — and were kicked out

The Winter Olympics opening ceremony took a political turn on Friday when a man impersonating US President Donald Trump and a man impersonating North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un crashed the party.

According to journalists in Pyeongchang for the ceremony, it's unclear what the two impersonators were doing, but they apparently made a scene.

And apparently, they got kicked out, too.

Meanwhile, according to reports, there were anti-Korean unification protests outside the stadium.

North Korea's inclusion in the Winter Olympics caught many by surprise. North Korea's involvement in the Olympics has been sparse, with their last Winter Olympics coming in 2010 in Vancouver. This year, they sent a delegation and also have a joint women's hockey team with South Korea.