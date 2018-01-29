Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  A Pelicans fan hilariously snuck onto the court and briefly warmed up with the team while pretending to be a player

  • Published:

It appeared that the fan just got a stern lecture.

(Twitter/Dime on UPROXX)
  • A video taken before the New Orleans Pelicans game on Sunday shows a fan sneaking onto the court and briefly taking part in warmups.
  • The fan stretched and even got to take a shot after somebody passed him a ball.
  • A security officer is seen pulling the fan off the court.


A video shot before the New Orleans Pelicans game on Sunday is going viral thanks to one fearless fan just living the dream.

The video shows a fan in a Pelicans warmup jacket walking onto the court and stretching as the Pelicans players are warming up. The fan eventually called for a ball and then took a shot after somebody obliged.

A security guard did eventually pull the fan off the court. While the video does not show what happened to the fan, he did sit down in a front-row seat and it appeared that he was just getting a stern lecture from the guard.

Here is the video, from Dime on Uproxx:

