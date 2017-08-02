Home > Business Insider > Sports >

A funny video of Ben Roethlisberger shows that veterans don't always take training camp seriously

Now a 14-year veteran in the NFL, Ben Roethlisberger hasn't always taken training camp as seriously as the real games.

(Steelers/Instagram)
With NFL training camps underway, many teams are back to the grind, practicing in pads in the intense heat of the summer.

While training camp is a chance for young players and fringe players to prove their worth to a team, some veteran players don't always give it their all.

A video from 2015 of Ben Roethliserger made the rounds again recently, showing the then-33-year-old quarterback going through the motions of a basic drill.

While backup quarterback Bruce Gradkowski nimbly dodged the flying pads, once Roethlisberger got hit, he threw in the towel.

Now in his 14th season, Roethlisberger has already discussed the possibility of retiring next season. While he surely knows the importance of training camp, his attitude toward some drills likely remains the same.

