Sports :  5 leading soccer-playing countries that won’t be at Russia 2018 World Cup

As the qualifiers to the Russia 2018 World Cup is rounding up, it is becoming clear as regards which team would be at the international soccer game.

Every edition of the tournament has its surprising part, and what 2018 Russia FIFA World Cup would give the soccer fans is the presence of many underdogs teams that would be debuting in the competition while some big football nations would not be there.

For Russia 2018, here are five big footballing playing countries that won’t feature at the tournament.1

1. Netherlands (Holland)

Netherland is one of the Europe soccer countries and had had impressive run at the global soccer tournament since 1934.

With the Oranje – nickname of the national football team failed to beat Sweden with a goal margin of seven needed to secure their presence in the Moscow.

This is the second successive World Cup the Netherland will not be playing in.

2. The United States of America

The United States failure to qualifier for the 2018 world cup end the country’s 24-year streak at the tournament.

The team's loss to Mexico, Costa Rica and last Tuesday, October 9, 2017, loss home Loss to little known Trinidad and Tobago sealed the USA’s chanced of participating in Russia 2018.

"Clearly we are very disappointed," said USA team manager Bruce Arena said about the team not qualifying.

"It's a blemish for us. We should not be staying at home for this World Cup and I take responsibility.”

3. Cameroon

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon is one of the leading football team in Africa whose place at any global soccer tournament seems not negotiable.

With the team drawing in the same qualifiers group with the Super Eagles of Nigeria, the ticket was predicted to be either for the Eagles or the Indomitable Lions.

The home win by Nigeria over the Zambia in Uyo, the Cameroon will miss the tournament for the first time since 1998.

4. Ghana

Since the Black Stars of Ghana has its debut in Germany 2006, Ghana has always created a spot for its flag to be flown at the successive tournament.

With a good World Cup tournament outing, it is rather sad that the Black stars won’t be featuring in Russia 2018 as the team had a hard time dislodging the Pharaohs of Egypt.

It is was the Pharaohs that secured the ticket of the group, thus ending Ghana’s dream of playing the former Soviet Union.

5. Chile

The Chilean team chance of getting to the World Cup in 2018 was stopped as their final with the Samba Boys of Brazil ended in a 3-0 loss.

This is the main decider for the Chile side were well-placed going into the final round of qualifiers. The Chilean team has been a consistent team in the World Cup since the 1930s.