Sports :  44-year-old Bartolo Colon returned to the mound and struck out 25-year-old Aaron Judge on a nasty pitch

  • Published:

Bartolo Colón made his debut with the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night.

Big Sexy is back. play

(Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
Bartolo Colón made his debut with the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night, and while the start did not end well, it did get off to an impressive start against Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees.

The 44-year-old Colón was released earlier this month by the Atlanta Braves and picked up by the Twins, the tenth team the pitcher affectionately known as "Big Sexy" has started a game for.

In the first inning, Colón went 1-2-3 against the Yankees and the highlight was this nasty two-seam fastball. While it was just 86 mph, it had tons of movement and caught the Yankees' star rookie looking.

Colón took a 3-1 lead into the fifth inning, but gave up three runs that frame without recording an out. He eventually took the loss, but showed there are still some good pitches left in the tank.

