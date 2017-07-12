Sports :  27-year-old former collegiate golfer hits back-to-back eagles, including a 44-yard shot in playoff, to make his first PGA Tour event

Kurt Slattery, a 27-year-old assistant course pro in Illinois, qualified for his first PGA Tour event with two huge shots.

On Monday, Slattery, a former collegiate player at Western Illinois, was three-under on the 17th hole in the John Deere Classic qualifier at Pinnacle Country Club in Milan, Illinois.

Slattery told the Quad City Times that he figured he needed to be five-under to make a playoff for the fourth and final spot of the John Deere Classic.

Slattery eagled on the 18th hole to make a 7-for-1 playoff for the final spot. The magic continued in the playoff when Slattery eagled again from 44 yards out to walk off and make the tournament.

Afterward, Slattery called it a "dream come true," saying, "I'm in complete shock. This was a lot of hard work ... I've been dreaming of this since I was seven years old at Highland Springs in Rock Island. I just always believed in myself and knew I could do it. It feels so great to have done it."

The purse for the John Deere Classic is $5.6 million this year, and Slattery said after his strong finish in the qualifier, he believes he has a chance to contend if he brings his "A" game.