Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  20-year-old Celtics forward provides the latest example that professional athletes are insanely talented by demolishing a fan in 1-on-1

Sports 20-year-old Celtics forward provides the latest example that professional athletes are insanely talented by demolishing a fan in 1-on-1

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Jaylen Brown played a fan in one-on-one and showed the wide gulf between an NBA player and an average joe.

null play

null

(TLSTV/YouTube)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

It's not uncommon for fans to challenge professional athletes in all sports to one-on-one battles, claiming they can beat them at their own game.

Rarely, however, do we ever get to see these matchups because, frankly, athletes have better things to do with their time.

But over the weekend, Boston Celtics 20-year-old forward Jaylen Brown provided a glimpse at how one-on-one with a fan would go.

Brown is in just his second year in the NBA. He looks, by all accounts, to be a talented role player for the up-and-coming Celtics, but his rookie year average of 6.6 points per game doesn't scream "superstar," either.

But when Brown matched up with a fan, you get a glimpse at how talented pro basketball players truly are.

It's unclear how the matchup came about, but as Brown said at the beginning of the video "Stay behind the computer." Brown proceeded to quickly defeat the fan with a series of step-back jumpers, crossovers, and savvy pivots, faking the defender — who played admirable defense — out of his shoes.

Watch the video, which appeared to be uploaded by the fan, below (Warning: Some NSFW language):

Top 3

1 Sports Clemson's new $55 million football complex shows how swanky...bullet
2 Sports Aaron Rodgers broke his collarbone on a hard hit and could miss...bullet
3 Sports THE DIGITAL DISRUPTION OF LIVE SPORTS: A deep dive into the...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

null
Sports Adrian Peterson had a monster game in his debut with the Cardinals
null
Sports LeBron James says he doesn't turn on data roaming or pay for apps or music services because he's 'the cheapest guy in the NBA'
Tottenham Hotspur's English striker Harry Kane gestures during the English Premier League match against Bournemouth at Wembley Stadium in London, on October 14, 2017
Zinedine Zidane Real Madrid boss, wary of 'complete' Kane
Al Michaels (right) and partner Chris Collinsworth.
Sports Al Michaels tried to make a joke on 'Sunday Night Football' comparing the New York Giants to Harvey Weinstein