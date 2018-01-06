Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports 2 of the 3 Africans on UEFA’s fifty most promising young players list for 2018 are Nigerians

These youngsters are selected based on their current form and performance at their respective clubs

(Soccer Assembly)
The European Football body, UEFA, has released the 2018 list of the 50 most promising youngsters and two of the three Africans on the list are of Nigerian descent.

According to the football body, these youngsters are selected based on current form and performance with their respective club in the current league season (2017/18).

The two players of Nigerian descent are Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis and Felix Uduokhai, while the last African on the list is Amine Harit - a Moroccan.

UEFA.com stated that Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis was picked for his regular goal-scoring ability. One form that has seen him score six goals in 16 league games for his Belgian club.

''A #UEL regular with Zorya Luhansk in 2016/17, the forward is scoring more regularly since moving to Belgium – six goals in 16 league games,'' UEFA.com explained.

Felix Uduokhai has been on the radar of the Nigerian Federation ahead of the 2018 World Cup. Although, it was reported that the Wolfsburg defender snubs the offer to join the Super Eagles stating that he will like to concentrate on his game for now. However, he has featured for the German U20 team in 2016.

''Rescued from ailing 1860 München, the centre-back has been a revelation in the Bundesliga in the autumn,'' UEFA.com remarked about Uduokhai.

