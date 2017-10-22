Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  19 of the best ski resorts to visit this winter that don't cost a fortune

  Published:

Each ski resort on the list costs under $250 for a lift pass, equipment, lunch, and overnight stay.

(Mt. Bachelor/Facebook)
Now is the time to book your winter getaway — or start planning at the very least.

HomeToGo, a vacation rental search tool, has compiled a list of the most affordable ski resorts in North America so you can tear up the slopes, even if you're on a budget.

They gathered data for the 35 top-rated ski resorts in the US and Canada, and then estimated the average total cost of a one day/night stay. The final cost includes:

  • Equipment rental: mid-level skis, boots, poles, and a helmet for one day.
  • A one-day lift pass.
  • Lunch: a burger with fries and a soda at a mid-range restaurant on the slopes.
  • Accommodation: the average price per person for a four-person vacation rental found on HomeToGo in the resort, between December 16, 2017 and April 15, 2018.

When prices were unavailable from the resorts, HomeToGo based price forecasts for this winter on last season's prices.

Below, check out the 19 best and most affordable ski resorts in North America where a day of skiing plus an overnight stay costs less than $250:

19. Snowbird, Utah

(Matt Crawley via Snowbird/Facebook)

Total cost (1 day/night): $249.85

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $172

Lunch: $15.50

Vacation rental: $62.35



18. Holiday Valley, New York

(Holiday Valley Resort/Facebook)

Total cost (1 day/night): $239.03

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $123

Lunch: $9.99

Vacation rental: $106.04



17. Diamond Peak, Nevada

(Diamond Peak Ski Resort/Facebook)

Total cost (1 day/night): $231.37

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $149

Lunch: $14.00

Vacation rental: $68.37



16. The Summit at Snoqualmie, Washington

(The Summit at Snoqualmie/Facebook)

Total cost (1 day/night): $229.69

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $124

Lunch: $16.50

Vacation rental: $89.19



15. Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, California

(Facebook/Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows)

Total cost (1 day/night): $228.32

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $169

Lunch: $11.47

Vacation rental: $47.85



14. Sun Valley, Idaho

(Shutterstock)

Total cost (1 day/night): $218.73

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $137

Lunch: $11.00

Vacation rental: $70.73



13. Mount Bachelor, Oregon

(Mt. Bachelor/Facebook)

Total cost (1 day/night): $217.23

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $153

Lunch: $9.80

Vacation rental: $54.43



12. Schweitzer Mountain, Idaho

(Schweitzer Mountain Resort/Facebook)

Total cost (1 day/night): $215.74

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $134

Lunch: $10.49

Vacation rental: $71.25



11. Mad River Glen, Vermont

(Mad River Glen/Facebook)

Total cost (1 day/night): $213.72

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $119

Lunch: $16.50

Vacation rental: $78.22



10. Whitefish Mountain Resort, Montana

(Whitefish Mountain Resort)

Total cost (1 day/night): $204.26

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $126

Lunch: $10.75

Vacation rental: $67.51



9. Banff, Alberta

(Reuters)

Total cost (1 day/night): $201.48

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $135.77

Lunch: $11.18

Vacation rental: $54.53



8. Wildcat Mountain, New Hampshire

(Facebook/Wildcat Mountain)

Total cost (1 day/night): $201.21

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $134

Lunch: $12.25

Vacation rental: $54.96



7. Crested Butte, Colorado

(Crested Butte Mountain Resort/Facebook)

Total cost (1 day/night): $198.82

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $103.76

Lunch: $11.00

Vacation rental: $84.06



6. Taos Ski Valley, New Mexico

(Facebook/Taos Ski Valley)

Total cost (1 day/night): $197.59

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $133

Lunch: $17.00

Vacation rental: $47.59



5. Mont Tremblant, Quebec

(Flickr/Tremblant Photos)

Total cost (1 day/night): $186.71

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $117.76

Lunch: $11.70

Vacation rental: $57.25



4. Cranmore Mountain Resort, New Hampshire

(Cranmore Mountain Resort/Facebook)

Total cost (1 day/night): $177.85

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $107

Lunch: $14.00

Vacation rental: $56.85



3. Snow Summit, California

(Snow Summit/Facebook)

Total cost (1 day/night): $171.84

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $101.50

Lunch: $11.53

Vacation rental: $58.81



2. Red Lodge Mountain, Montana

(Red Lodge Mountain/Facebook)

Total cost (1 day/night): $165.95

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $94

Lunch: $9.98

Vacation rental: $61.97



1. Bridger Bowl, Montana

(Bridger Bowl/Facebook)

Total cost (1 day/night): $159.57

Equipment rental and lift ticket: $100

Lunch: $11.23

Vacation rental: $48.34



