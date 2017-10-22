Sports :  19 of the best ski resorts to visit this winter that don't cost a fortune

Each ski resort on the list costs under $250 for a lift pass, equipment, lunch, and overnight stay.
Now is the time to book your winter getaway — or start planning at the very least.
HomeToGo, a vacation rental search tool, has compiled a list of the most affordable ski resorts in North America so you can tear up the slopes, even if you're on a budget.
They gathered data for the 35 top-rated ski resorts in the US and Canada, and then estimated the average total cost of a one day/night stay. The final cost includes:
When prices were unavailable from the resorts, HomeToGo based price forecasts for this winter on last season's prices.
Below, check out the 19 best and most affordable ski resorts in North America where a day of skiing plus an overnight stay costs less than $250:
Total cost (1 day/night): $249.85
Equipment rental and lift ticket: $172
Lunch: $15.50
Vacation rental: $62.35
Total cost (1 day/night): $239.03
Equipment rental and lift ticket: $123
Lunch: $9.99
Vacation rental: $106.04
Total cost (1 day/night): $231.37
Equipment rental and lift ticket: $149
Lunch: $14.00
Vacation rental: $68.37
Total cost (1 day/night): $229.69
Equipment rental and lift ticket: $124
Lunch: $16.50
Vacation rental: $89.19
Total cost (1 day/night): $228.32
Equipment rental and lift ticket: $169
Lunch: $11.47
Vacation rental: $47.85
Total cost (1 day/night): $218.73
Equipment rental and lift ticket: $137
Lunch: $11.00
Vacation rental: $70.73
Total cost (1 day/night): $217.23
Equipment rental and lift ticket: $153
Lunch: $9.80
Vacation rental: $54.43
Total cost (1 day/night): $215.74
Equipment rental and lift ticket: $134
Lunch: $10.49
Vacation rental: $71.25
Total cost (1 day/night): $213.72
Equipment rental and lift ticket: $119
Lunch: $16.50
Vacation rental: $78.22
Total cost (1 day/night): $204.26
Equipment rental and lift ticket: $126
Lunch: $10.75
Vacation rental: $67.51
Total cost (1 day/night): $201.48
Equipment rental and lift ticket: $135.77
Lunch: $11.18
Vacation rental: $54.53
Total cost (1 day/night): $201.21
Equipment rental and lift ticket: $134
Lunch: $12.25
Vacation rental: $54.96
Total cost (1 day/night): $198.82
Equipment rental and lift ticket: $103.76
Lunch: $11.00
Vacation rental: $84.06
Total cost (1 day/night): $197.59
Equipment rental and lift ticket: $133
Lunch: $17.00
Vacation rental: $47.59
Total cost (1 day/night): $186.71
Equipment rental and lift ticket: $117.76
Lunch: $11.70
Vacation rental: $57.25
Total cost (1 day/night): $177.85
Equipment rental and lift ticket: $107
Lunch: $14.00
Vacation rental: $56.85
Total cost (1 day/night): $171.84
Equipment rental and lift ticket: $101.50
Lunch: $11.53
Vacation rental: $58.81
Total cost (1 day/night): $165.95
Equipment rental and lift ticket: $94
Lunch: $9.98
Vacation rental: $61.97
Total cost (1 day/night): $159.57
Equipment rental and lift ticket: $100
Lunch: $11.23
Vacation rental: $48.34