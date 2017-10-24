Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  12 everyday stretches that will help you stay flexible and fit at any age

12 everyday stretches that will help you stay flexible and fit at any age

Marilyn Moffat, a professor of physical therapy at NYU walked us through the best basic stretches for your back, legs, arms, and neck.

(Samantha Lee/Business Insider)
When it comes to stretching, there are a lot of options to choose from.

But what are the best everyday stretches for anyone looking to avoid sore muscles, get more flexible, and protect his or her muscles from injuries?

We turned to Marilyn Moffat, a professor of physical therapy at New York University and author of "Age Defying Fitness," to go over some of the best basic stretches for everyone.

Remember: Don't do these stretches if they make you uncomfortable or if you have existing muscle problems. Instead, consult a physical therapist.

First things first: Get seated with good posture. Having that will help you do these stretches correctly.

First things first: Get seated with good posture. Having that will help you do these stretches correctly.

(Samantha Lee/Business Insider)


Start with some neck rotations. Be sure to hold each side for 30 to 60 seconds. This applies to all stretches.

Start with some neck rotations. Be sure to hold each side for 30 to 60 seconds. This applies to all stretches.

(Samantha Lee/Business Insider)


For the neck tilt, be sure to pull your left arm down toward the floor, either holding onto the chair or just pulling down.

For the neck tilt, be sure to pull your left arm down toward the floor, either holding onto the chair or just pulling down.

(Samantha Lee/Business Insider)


Keeping your posture solid, move through your trunk rotations, again holding 30 to 60 seconds.

Keeping your posture solid, move through your trunk rotations, again holding 30 to 60 seconds.

(Samantha Lee/Business Insider)


For this pose, a little bend is all you need. It's just enough to stretch out your spine without going too far.

For this pose, a little bend is all you need. It's just enough to stretch out your spine without going too far.

(Samantha Lee/Business Insider)


The trunk lateral flexion will give the sides of your torso a great stretch.

The trunk lateral flexion will give the sides of your torso a great stretch.

(Samantha Lee/Business Insider)


Now, it's time for a simple spine-stretching fold.

Now, it's time for a simple spine-stretching fold.

(Samantha Lee/Business Insider)


For the back-scratch stretch, be sure the top palm is facing toward the body while the bottom palm faces out.

For the back-scratch stretch, be sure the top palm is facing toward the body while the bottom palm faces out.

(Samantha Lee/Business Insider)


Staying vertical, go into the classic quad stretch.

Staying vertical, go into the classic quad stretch.

(Samantha Lee/Business Insider)


For the heel-chord stretch, you should feel your back leg's muscles feeling the stretch, especially along the calf.

For the heel-chord stretch, you should feel your back leg's muscles feeling the stretch, especially along the calf.

(Samantha Lee/Business Insider)


Now, grab a mat and lie down. Your other leg should remain firmly on the ground.

Now, grab a mat and lie down. Your other leg should remain firmly on the ground.

(Samantha Lee/Business Insider)


If you have an elastic strap, use it for this leg-extension stretch to get your leg even higher.

If you have an elastic strap, use it for this leg-extension stretch to get your leg even higher.

(Samantha Lee/Business Insider)


To finish it, stretch out the back of your thigh with this pose. If the stretch is too intense, bring the uncrossed leg out farther.

To finish it, stretch out the back of your thigh with this pose. If the stretch is too intense, bring the uncrossed leg out farther.

(Samantha Lee/Business Insider)


