Sports 10 of the 30 NBA teams now have ads on their jerseys

  • Published:

Toronto Raptors are the latest team to announce the addition of advertising patches to their jerseys for the 2017-18 season.

Boston Celtics unveil new jerseys with GE advertising patches.

(Bill Sikes/AP)
The Detroit Pistons are the latest team to announce the addition of advertising patches to their jerseys for the upcoming 2017-18 season, announcing their partnership with Flagstar Bank.

So far, nine teams have announced the addition of ad patches and certainly more will come as we get closer to the season. While we don't know how much every team is making off the patches, the Warriors would reportedly command $15-20 million per year.

Some teams have opted for team-color-friendly patches. Some teams have formed true two-way partnerships with their ad patches promoting a business that the team also works with off the court. And one team has even chosen to promote a charity with their ad patch.

Below is a look at the partnerships that have been announced so far.

Detroit Pistons and Flagstar Bank.

Detroit Pistons and Flagstar Bank.

(Detroit Pistons)


Philadelphia 76ers and StubHub

Philadelphia 76ers and StubHub

(NBA)

Philadelphia 76ers become first NBA team to land jersey advertisement with StubHub



Brooklyn Nets and Infor (with updated patch)



Here is what the Nets jerseys looked like when they were first unveiled.

Here is what the Nets jerseys looked like when they were first unveiled.

(NBA)


Sacramento Kings and Blue Diamond Almonds

Sacramento Kings and Blue Diamond Almonds

(Sacramento Kings)


Boston Celtics and General Electric

Boston Celtics and General Electric

(Bill Sikes/AP)

Boston Celtics unveil new jerseys that include a GE advertising patch



Utah Jazz and 5 for the Fight (the cause to raise money for cancer research, led by Qualtrics)

Utah Jazz and 5 for the Fight (the cause to raise money for cancer research, led by Qualtrics)

(Utah Jazz)

Utah Jazz are latest NBA team to unveil an advertising patch and this one comes with a cool twist



Cleveland Cavaliers and Goodyear



Orlando Magic and Disney



Toronto Raptors and Sun Life



Minnesota Timberwolves and Fitbit (jerseys have not been unveiled)

Minnesota Timberwolves and Fitbit (jerseys have not been unveiled)

(Minnesota Timberwolves; Fitbit)


