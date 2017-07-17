Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sport :  Nigeria fail to repeat Atlantic ’96 epic moment, as Brazil beat team 3-0 in Stars sixes Legends tournament in London

Sport Nigeria fail to repeat Atlantic ’96 epic moment, as Brazil beat team 3-0 in Stars sixes Legends tournament in London

  • Published:

Football legends have noted that the tournament is a good one as it gives players from the past opportunity to rewind some fantasy of those years.

Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha led the team of some members of the Atlanta 96 Olympics dream team. play

Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha led the team of some members of the Atlanta 96 Olympics dream team.

(Sportinglife)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Brazilian team prevented the repeat of the Atlantic ’96 Olympic football semi-final match by beating the Old boys of the Dream IV team 3-0.

This match was played in the on-going Star Sixes Legends tournament at O2 Arena in London. The Star Sixes Legends tournament is a game played by former international renowned football players of invited countries.

This is the inaugural edition of the game.

The Nigerian team led by Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha includes Yakubu Aiyegbeni, Garba Lawal, Peter Rufai, Celestine Babayaro, Joesph Yobo, Taribo West and Daniel Amokachi.

The match which was played on Saturday, July 15, 2017, was the third match of Nigeria in the tournament, after beating China 3-2 and losing 2-1 to Italy.

The French team won the 2017 edition of the game. play

The French team won the 2017 edition of the game.

(Sportinglife)

Football legends have noted that the tournament is a good one as it gives players from the past opportunity to rewind some fantasy of those years.

A former Super Eagles defender, Taribo West stated that: “It has been great to be here, to be honest with you. I have seen many of those I played with and played against. I love it”.

While he wished the match was a repeat of Atlantic ’96, his wish was never granted as the Nigerian team lost to its Brazilian counterpart. “I hope the result is the same as that one”, he said.

The Star Sixes tournament 2017 was won by France, after defeating Denmark 4-2 in a final match played on Sunday, 16 July at London's O2 Arena.

The French team paraded players like Robert Pires, Olivier Dacourt, William Gallas, Eric Abidal, Ludovic Giuly, Marcel Desailly, Sebastien Frey, Youri Djorkaeff, Bruno Cheyrou and Vincent Candela.

Top 3

1 Sports The number of $100 million contracts in the NBA is soaringbullet
2 Sports Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor already teased a potential...bullet
3 Sports Kim Clijsters sparked an amazing scene at Wimbledon when she...bullet

Sports

The Trek Madone 9.9 H2.
Sports Some of our favorite high-end bikes and cycling gear, inspired by the Tour de France
CFL referee
Sports A Canadian football fan missed out on $1 million jackpot because of a penalty many felt was a bad call
null
Sports The Red Sox are eating $50 million to get out of one of the worst contracts in sports
"The Rider" by Tim Krabbé.
Sports Our favorite books to read during the Tour de France