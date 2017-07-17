Sport :  Nigeria fail to repeat Atlantic ’96 epic moment, as Brazil beat team 3-0 in Stars sixes Legends tournament in London

The Brazilian team prevented the repeat of the Atlantic ’96 Olympic football semi-final match by beating the Old boys of the Dream IV team 3-0.

This match was played in the on-going Star Sixes Legends tournament at O2 Arena in London. The Star Sixes Legends tournament is a game played by former international renowned football players of invited countries.

This is the inaugural edition of the game.

The Nigerian team led by Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha includes Yakubu Aiyegbeni, Garba Lawal, Peter Rufai, Celestine Babayaro, Joesph Yobo, Taribo West and Daniel Amokachi.

The match which was played on Saturday, July 15, 2017, was the third match of Nigeria in the tournament, after beating China 3-2 and losing 2-1 to Italy.

Football legends have noted that the tournament is a good one as it gives players from the past opportunity to rewind some fantasy of those years.

A former Super Eagles defender, Taribo West stated that: “It has been great to be here, to be honest with you. I have seen many of those I played with and played against. I love it”.

While he wished the match was a repeat of Atlantic ’96, his wish was never granted as the Nigerian team lost to its Brazilian counterpart. “I hope the result is the same as that one”, he said.

The Star Sixes tournament 2017 was won by France, after defeating Denmark 4-2 in a final match played on Sunday, 16 July at London's O2 Arena.

The French team paraded players like Robert Pires, Olivier Dacourt, William Gallas, Eric Abidal, Ludovic Giuly, Marcel Desailly, Sebastien Frey, Youri Djorkaeff, Bruno Cheyrou and Vincent Candela.