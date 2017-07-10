Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sport :  Manchester city agrees-in-principle to Iheanacho's move to Leicester City

  • Published:

The £25 million deal is expected to be concluded in soon, as the Nigerian star hope to have more playing time in the new club.

  play (Manchester City FC/Press Association Images)
Manchester City has agreed a £25 million deal for Nigerian star, Kelechi Iheanacho.

According to Skysport, the Man City has agreed to a deal in principle after much delay in releasing the Iheanacho to the Foxes.

Leicester City boss, Craig Shakespeare has Man City forward his primary target after a disappointing season by Islam Slimani.

The two clubs further moved the deal towards agreeing on the play terms, as the Friday, July 7, 2017, the talk was judge more productive.

The Nigerian star has been linked with a move to West Ham FC, but the proposed “buy back cause” truncated the deal.

Since the arrival of Pep Guardiola, Iheanacho has struggled to have a good playing time. The singing of Gabriel Jesus in the January transfer window also pushed his chances of playing further down.

Hence, his determination to leave the London club for a better playing time.

If this deal is concluded, the arrival of Iheanacho would lessen the burden on Jamie Vardy at Leicester.

Iheanacho has scored 21 goals during his time in the first team at the Etihad Stadium, but he made just six starts in the Premier League and Champions League last season.

