Sport :  Another Nigeria’s Rio 2016 Ace, Ezekiel Imoh moves to Konyaspor

Another player in the Nigeria's Rio 2016 team, Imoh Ezekiel has completed a move to a Turkish club, Konyaspor FC after unimpressive playing time in Qatar.

The Nigerian forward, who will be unveiled today, Thursday, July 6, 2017, by the Turkish club, failed to settle down at the Qatari side Al Arabi.

Ezekiel moved to the Qatari side after winning Bronze with National U-23 team at the 2016 Olympics games in Brazil. Six months after, he requested for a loan transfer to Anderlecht due to difficult adapting in the Middle Eastern country.

Despite high wage rate at the Qatari side, Ezekiel noted that his move back to Europe is aimed at ending his unhappiness and have a better lifestyle and playing.

Last season, the 23-year-old player only scored 8 league goals in 24 matches for Al Arabi.