Senate president, ex-VP give verdicts on Nigeria’s friendly match

Sports Nigeria’s senate president and former VP give their verdict on friendly match with England

Atiku and Saraki gave their verdicts hours after the game ended 2-1 in favour of the Three Lions at the Wembley Stadium.

  • Saraki urged the players to keep pushing while assuring the entire team and crew his support to their cause.

Nigeria’s senate president, Bukola Saraki, and former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, have given their verdicts on the friendly match between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and England’s Three Lions on Saturday, June 2, 2018.

Atiku and Saraki gave their verdicts via their Twitter handle hours after the game ended 2-1 in favour of the Three Lions at the Wembley Stadium.

The former VP feels strongly that the friendly match had a good second half favouring the Super Eagles despite the loss of the preparatory match.

He recommended that the Nigerian side must maintain the tempo displayed during the second half of the match.

Nigeria midfielder John Obi Mikel impressed against England

“Though we lost, it was a good preparatory game. We had a very good second half performance. That is the tempo we must maintain at the #Russia2018 World Cup,” Atiku tweeted.

ALSO READ: Nigeria must improve before World Cup - admits Mikel

On his part, the Senate President believes the Super Eagles squad picked up a thing or two that will be used to improve and perform better at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Saraki urged the players to keep pushing while assuring the entire team and crew his support to their cause.

You win some, you lose some. We lost this one, but I’m sure our @NGSuperEagles picked up a thing or two that we will use to improve and perform better at #Russia2018. Keep pushing boys, we are all behind you!” Saraki tweeted.

The friendly match between Nigeria and England had a total attendance of 70,025 fans at the Wembley Stadium, which has a capacity of 90,000.

