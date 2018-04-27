news

The former Super Eagles midfielders described with joy how the underdog Nigerian team defeated the Spanish Goliath in 1998 to the utmost surprise of the viewing global populace.

Ahead of the 2018 World Cup to hold in Russia, former Nigeria’s captain and coach, Sunday Oliseh has spoken on his historic goal against Spain.

"We had a throwing and Okocha took the throwing and all I thought was just hit it hard but the ball went even better than I wanted it to," Oliseh enthused.

Augustine “Jay-Jay” Okocha and Sunday Oliseh, two of Nigeria’s greatest midfielders, recount one of their greatest World Cup moments in a short video tagged Connect With Greatness.

In his usual calm and smiling face, Okocha recounts the moment saying, "I took the throwing and some how, it landed right in front of Oliseh...I wouldn't have seen it (goal) coming."

Nigeria’s head coach, Gernot Rohr is yet to announce the final squad for the Nigerian side, which has been dubbed the team with the youngest players.

However, expectations are high on who gets to wear the newly designed Nike jerseys ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.