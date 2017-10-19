Russia 2018 World Cup :  5 reasons Gernot Rohr should not bring back Vincent Enyeama to the Super Eagles

The imminent return of Vincent Enyeama, former Super Eagles goalkeeper and Captain, is near but there are many reasons the Super Eagles’ coach needs to reconsider his decision.

More so, similar actions in the past have led to distortions of the team’s management and bad outing for Super Eagles at the proposed tournaments. The 1982 experience with Christian Chukwu’s recall and Peter Rufai’s expedition at the France 1998 world cup is still fresh in mind.

Hence, history should have taught Nigerian football administrators that it is a bad move.

At present, the Super Eagles's goalkeeping position has been a subject of debate due to unavailability of Karl Ikeme - who is currently battling acute leukaemia - Daniel Apeyin failed to inspire confidence with his performance against South Africa in Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier in June, a game Nigeria lost by 2-0. Ikechukwu Ezenwa has since come in to replace Apeyin and managed to have impressive outings in the three World Cup qualifying games he has played.

However, many people are still not convinced about the latter's competence in front of goal, a feeling that has led to a clamour for Enyeama's return to the Super Eagles.

Although it looks like the nation need Enyeama to return to the team now, but there are many factors that make this decision a poor one for the Super Eagles, some of which are highlighted below.

1. His coming will bring disunity to the team

The first basic reason why the Super Eagles should not consider having the former skipper back in the team is a high probability of triggering disunity in the team. This is as some players would consider having him instead of the current captain, John Mikel Obi.

This has always been the effect of such recall of an ex-captain back into the Super Eagles. For the sake of the team’s stability, Enyeama’s recall should be stepped down while efforts should be concentrated on building a better replacement.

2. Enyeama is not going to win the World Cup for the Super Eagles

Since Enyeama’s return to the team is never an assurance that the Super Eagles would do well in the world or win the tournament, thus his coming back seems not important to the progress of the team.

3. The Super Eagles qualified without him, so they can as well do without him

At present, the team seems knitted together and more coordinated by their play management. More so, since the team qualified without him, then it is sure that they can as well do very well at the tournament without him being in the team.

The best position he could take is to help voluntarily in the training of the keepers. Asides this, the Super Eagles team seems completed.

4. He is currently without a club and no playing time

The performance level of Vincent Enyeama is presently at its lowest ebb. This is as he is just returning from a three-month injury lay off and more importantly clubless at the moment.

It would be a bad for someone without club or active playing time to hold the post for the Super Eagles at the world cup or any other preparation games.

5. He was part of the team that failed to qualify for two Nations’ Cup

He was part of the team that failed to qualify for two Nations’ Cup (2012, 2015), hence he may not have much to offer the team in term of experience and may have lost touch with skills needed for the tournament.