Rob Gronkowski's message about returning to the Patriots included a quip that hints at a contentious issue within the Patriots

Rob Gronkowski recently announced he would return to the New England Patriots in 2018 after a meeting with Bill Belichick. Gronkowski's future had been in the air as he was reportedly mulling retirement.

Gronkowski recorded a video with Uninterrupted to announce his decision to return for 2018 and included an eyebrow-raising quip.

"I feel great, I've been working out hard," Gronkowski said. "And I feel super, super pliable, and it's huge. It's a game-changer."

Pliability is, of course, at the core of Tom Brady's "TB12 Method" and his work with trainer Alex Guerrero.

While that alone is nothing controversial, Brady's work with Guerrero has reportedly been a contentious issue with the Patriots. Guerrero was reportedly at the center of tension on the Patriots last season, with Belichick revoking some of Guerrero's access to the team as players felt unsure of whether to work with Brady and Guerrero or the Patriots' staff.

Additionally, Belichick at one point reportedly chastised Gronkowski in front of the team for working with Guerrero. Gronkowski took up the TB12 Method last season and said it made him feel great. Obviously that has not changed this season.

It's fair to wonder if Gronkowski's quip was a small jab at Belichick. ESPN's Mike Reiss reported that Gronkowski's meeting with Belichick "reopened lines of communication that had been cut off to this point" between the tight end and head coach.

Now Gronkowski is officially back in the folds, but it doesn't look like some of the tension around the team stemming from Guerrero's involvement will disappear any time soon.