Real Madrid gets $102 million for winning Champions League

  • Published:

Real Madrid earned for itself a total of $102 million after winning the UEFA Champions League by defeating Liverpool FC.

  • On Saturday, May 26, 2018, Real Madrid won the UEFA Champions League by defeating Liverpool FC and earning for itself a total of $102 million.

  • The match ended 3-1 in a keenly contested game after Liverpool’s top striker, Mohammed Salah left the pitch after sustaining an injury in the 27th minute.

For the third time in a row, Spanish big team, Real Madrid has won the UEFA Champions League by defeating English side, Liverpool FC - earning itself a total of $102 million.

The match ended 3-1 in a keenly contested game after Liverpool’s top striker, Mohammed Salah left the pitch after sustaining an injury in the 27th minute.

Total take-away by winner and runner-up

According to a report by Forbes, Real Madrid's total win will be $102 million, should the club win the final while Liverpool, the second runner-up of the tournament will get the total sum of $91.02 million.

Real Madrid the winner of the Champions League final will earn 15.5 million euros ($18.1 million) while the Liverpool gets 11 million euros ($12.8 million).

The cash prize for winner and runner-up includes each club's share of ticket revenue.

In addition, a 4.5 million euros ($5.2 million) extra prize money will go to Real Madrid aside the tens of millions both teams have earned already from organizer UEFA this season.

Madrid will also pocket at least 80 million euros ($93.3 million) from UEFA.

Liverpool should get at least 75 million euros ($87.5 million), including a 2 million euros ($2.3 million) bonus for advancing from the playoff round last August.

