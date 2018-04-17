RANKED: The 10 top-scoring soccer players in Europe right now

news

Ten of the best soccer players on the planet are competing to be named the top goalscorer in Europe.

The coveted European Golden Shoe is an annual award presented to the leading goalscorer from the top division of every European national league.

The ranking is pretty simple — if a player competes in one of Europe's top five leagues (Premier League, Serie A, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, and La Liga), they get two points for every goal scored. In the next 15 leagues, you get 1.5 points per goal, and any lower it's 1 point per goal.

With just one month remaining in the European soccer season, we've rounded up the 10 players who are still hunting for this year's award. Scroll down to see who they are.

=7. FC Barcelona forward Luis Suárez has banked 46 points for the 23 goals he has scored in La Liga so far this season.

=7. Cristiano Ronaldo started the La Liga season slowly but is in peak form right now with 23 goals (46 points) for Real Madrid.

6. Deadly finisher Mauro Icardi has struck 24 times for Inter in Serie A and has 48 points.

5. Benfica striker Jonas is an unrelenting goal machine but because he does not compete in one of the big five leagues, his 33 goals only net him 49.5 points.

=4. Harry Kane has been a consistent force for Tottenham Hotspur and his 25 Premier League goals means he has 50 points in the European Golden Shoe ranking.

=4. Few players can match Edinson Cavani's prolificacy at club-level and his 25 goals for Paris Saint-Germain means he also has 50 points.

=3. Robert Lewandowski has scored 27 times from 22 starts for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, so he has an impressive 54 points.

=3. Ciro Immobile is a creative forward at Lazio and already has a remarkable 27 goals (54 points) in Serie A.

2. FC Barcelona forward Lionel Messi has been in great goalscoring form throughout the league season and has 29 goals (58 points) to date.

1. Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah is the most dangerous player on the planet right now. With 30 goals (60 points), he stands alone at the top of the European Golden Shoe scoring charts.