Premier League :  Chelsea has eyes on a red hot Ghanaian striker

Chelsea boss, Antonio Conte, is rumoured to be interested in signing Ghanaian international and Red Star Belgrade striker Richmond Boakye.

According to GhanaSoccernet, the news has been confirmed by a “credible Stamford Bridge source.”

Boakye, 24, has enjoyed an impressive start this season, scoring 10 goals and providing three assists in 16 appearances with Red Star Belgrade.

Scouts on their way

Conte already knows Boakye, as the Ghanaian signed for Juventus in 2012, where he played a single game and scored one goal.

Before leaving La Vecchia Signora in 2014, the striker was loaned to Sassuolo in 2012 and to Elche in 2013.

According to GhanaSoccernet’s report, it is understood that Chelsea will send a scout to watch Boakye in both Red Star Belgrade’s Europa League matches against Arsenal on October 19 and November 2, respectively in Belgrade and London.

Only in 2017, Boakye has scored 30 goals. It’s been said that the quality of his scoring has made him one of the deadliest strikers in world football.

From free transfer to £10m

Earlier this year, Boakye’s parent club, Serie B side Latina, went into bankruptcy. They were forced to give away their players for free.

The striker joined Red Star Belgrade, team on which he has shown some impressive performances.

“When I was young like around my 20’s everybody was saying that I have talent,” he told Pulse Ghana Sports earlier this month.

“In football we have ups and downs. Sometimes it happens and I sat down and analyzed certain things that I realized was wrong with me.

“When I went to Latina, unfortunately, I got a groin problem which took me out for four to 5 months.

“I just put my bad fortunes aside and put things in place with my personal advisor Sharaj Ahmed and we came with a solution.

“This is what is working for me now and I am following that trend.”

Now, the striker who is currently on Ghana duty, has a £10m valuation. For this price, it would be rare if the Belgrade squad tries to block a Chelsea move.

