Photos of what the stars of the NHL looked like when their careers started

The Stanley Cup playoffs offers some of the most exciting action in sports.
With sudden death overtime and every team just one hot goalie away from Stanley Cup immortality, playoff hockey represents edge-of-your-seat action from the moment the puck drops.
At the center of it all are the stars of hockey — players like Sidney Crosby, Alex Ovechkin, PK Subban and more who brought astounding skill to the sport the moment they took to the ice.
Now veterans of the league and masked with playoff beards, these players look a bit different than when they first joined the league as fresh-faced youngsters. Take a look below to see how players have changed since their NHL debut.
PK Subban in 2007 (age 18).
PK Subban in 2007 (age 18). (Marc Serota/Getty Images)
PK Subban today (28).
PK Subban today (28). (Elsa/Getty Images)
Steven Stamkos in 2008 (18).
Steven Stamkos in 2008 (18). (Andre Ringuette/Getty Images)
Steven Stamkos today (28).
Steven Stamkos today (28). (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Alex Ovechkin in 2004 (18).
Alex Ovechkin in 2004 (18). (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Alex Ovechkin today (32).
Alex Ovechkin today (32). (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Zdeno Chara in 1996 (19).
Zdeno Chara in 1996 (19). (Robert Laberge/Allsport)
Zdeno Chara today (41).
Zdeno Chara today (41). (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Marc-Andre Fleury in 2003 (18).
Marc-Andre Fleury in 2003 (18). (Rick Stewart/Getty Images)
Marc-Andre Fleury today (33).
Marc-Andre Fleury today (33). (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Evgeni Malkin in 2005 (18).
Evgeni Malkin in 2005 (18). (Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
Evgeni Malkin today (31).
Evgeni Malkin today (31). (Elsa/Getty Images)
Sidney Crosby in 2005 (17).
Sidney Crosby in 2005 (17). (Andre Ringuette/Getty Images)
Sidney Crosby today (30).
Sidney Crosby today (30). (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Sergei Bobrovsky in 2010 (21).
Sergei Bobrovsky in 2010 (21). (Paul Bereswill/Getty Images)
Sergei Bobrovsky today (29).
Sergei Bobrovsky today (29). (Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
Claude Giroux in 2006 (18).
Claude Giroux in 2006 (18). (Dave Sandford/Getty Images for NHL)
Claude Giroux today (30).
Claude Giroux today (30). (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Joe Thornton in 2002 (22).
Joe Thornton in 2002 (22). (Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images/NHLI)
Joe Thornton today (38).
Joe Thornton today (38). (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Brent Burns in 2003 (18).
Brent Burns in 2003 (18). (Doug Pensinger/Getty Images/NHLI)
Brent Burns today (33).
Brent Burns today (33). (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Brad Marchand in 2004 (16).
Brad Marchand in 2004 (16). (Andre Ringuette/Getty Images)
Brad Marchand today (29).
Brad Marchand today (29). (Claus Andersen/Getty Images)
Phil Kessel in 2006 (18).
Phil Kessel in 2006 (18). (Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
Phil Kessel today (30).
Phil Kessel today (30). (Justin Berl/Getty Images)
William Karlsson in 2012 (19).
William Karlsson in 2012 (19). (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
William Karlsson today (25).
William Karlsson today (25). (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Patrick Laine in 2016 (18).
Patrick Laine in 2016 (18). (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Patrick Laine today (20).
Patrick Laine today (20). (Jason Halstead /Getty Images)
