Photos of what the stars of the NBA playoffs looked like when their careers started

news
The NBA playoffs is the stage for the league's stars to shine the brightest.
It's also a reminder of just how far many of these stars have come since their rookie days.
It's easy to forget we've now been watching LeBron James dominate the playoffs for 14 years, or that Stephen Curry was an undersized, baby-faced guard before he evolved into the face of the Warriors. It's easy to forget that James Harden wasn't always so... beard-y.
Take a look at photos of the NBA's biggest stars when their careers began and today.
LeBron James in 2004 (19).
play
LeBron James in 2004 (19). (Mark Duncan/AP)
James today (33).
play
James today (33). (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
James Harden in 2009 (20).
play
James Harden in 2009 (20). (David Zalubowski/AP)
Harden today (28).
play
Harden today (28). (George Bridges/AP)
Kevin Love in 2008 (20).
play
Kevin Love in 2008 (20). (David Zalubowski/AP)
Love today (29).
play
Love today (29). (Phil Long/AP)
Stephen Curry in 2009 (21).
play
Stephen Curry in 2009 (21). (Jason DeCrow/AP)
Curry today (30).
play
Curry today (30). (Jeff Chiu/AP)
Kevin Durant in 2007 (19).
play
Kevin Durant in 2007 (19). (Ted S. Warren/AP)
Durant today (29).
play
Durant today (29). (Jim Mone/AP)
Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2013 (19).
play
Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2013 (19). (Morry Gash/AP)
Antetokounmpo today (23).
play
Antetokounmpo today (23). (Streeter Lecka/Getty)
Anthony Davis in 2012 (19).
play
Anthony Davis in 2012 (19). (Gerald Herbert/AP)
Davis today (25).
play
Davis today (25). (Kyusung Gong/AP)
Manu Ginobili in 2002 (25).
play
Manu Ginobili in 2002 (25). (Getty Images)
Ginobili today (40).
play
Ginobili today (40). (Nick Wass/AP)
Tony Parker in 2002 (19).
play
Tony Parker in 2002 (19). (Michael Dwyer/Getty)
Parker today (35).
play
Parker today (35). (Darren Abate/AP)
Russell Westbrook in 2008 (20).
play
Russell Westbrook in 2008 (20). (Andy Clayton-King/AP)
Westbrook today (29).
play
Westbrook today (29). (Sue Ogrocki/AP)
Klay Thompson in 2011 (21).
play
Klay Thompson in 2011 (21). (Jeff Chiu/AP)
Thompson today (28).
play
Thompson today (28). (Alex Goodlett/Getty)
Carmelo Anthony in 2003 (19).
play
Carmelo Anthony in 2003 (19). (Michael Conroy/AP)
Anthony today (33).
play
Anthony today (33). (Sue Ogrocki/AP)
Dwyane Wade in 2003 (22).
play
Dwyane Wade in 2003 (22). (Luis M. Alvarez/AP)
Wade today (36).
play
Wade today (36). (Chris Szagola/AP)
Paul George in 2010 (20).
play
Paul George in 2010 (20). (Michael Conroy/AP)
George today (27).
play
George today (27). (Michael Conroy/AP)
Draymond Green in 2012 (22).
play
Draymond Green in 2012 (22). (Paul Sakuma/AP)
Green today (28).
play
Green today (28). (Rich Pedroncelli/AP)
Chris Paul in 2006 (20).
play
Chris Paul in 2006 (20). (Morry Gash/AP)
Paul today (32).
play
Paul today (32). (Andy Clayton-King/AP)
Jimmy Butler in 2011 (22).
play
Jimmy Butler in 2011 (22). (Jonathan Daniel/Getty)
Butler today (28).
play
Butler today (28). (Mike Ehrmann/Getty)
DeMar DeRozan in 2009 (20).
play
DeMar DeRozan in 2009 (20). (Kevin C. Cox/Getty)
DeRozan today (28).
play
DeRozan today (28). (Michael Dwyer/AP)
Ricky Rubio in 2009 (18).
play
Ricky Rubio in 2009 (18). (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Rubio today (27)
play
Rubio today (27) (Tony Gutierrez/AP)
Kyle Lowry in 2006 (20).
play
Kyle Lowry in 2006 (20). (Doug Pensinger/Getty)
Lowry today (32).
play
Lowry today (32). (Tony Dejak/AP)
John Wall in 2010 (19).
play
John Wall in 2010 (19). (Tony Gutierrez/AP)
Wall today (27).
play
Wall today (27). (Nick Wass/AP)
Al Horford in 2007 (21).
play
Al Horford in 2007 (21). (Jason DeCrow/AP)
Horford today (31).
play
Horford today (31). (Michael Dwyer/AP)
Victor Oladipo in 2013 (21).
play
Victor Oladipo in 2013 (21). (John Raoux/AP)
Oladipo today (25).
play
Oladipo today (25). (Michael Conroy/AP)
LaMarcus Aldridge in 2006 (21).
play
LaMarcus Aldridge in 2006 (21). (Kathy Willens/AP)
Aldridge today (32).
play
Aldridge today (32). (Kathy Willens/AP)
J.J. Redick in 2006 (22).
play
J.J. Redick in 2006 (22). (Kathy Willens/AP)
Redick today (33).
play
Redick today (33). (Rob Carr/Getty)
Damian Lillard in 2012 (22).
play
Damian Lillard in 2012 (22). (Rich Pedroncelli/AP)
Lillard today (27).
play
Lillard today (27). (Sue Ogrocki/AP)
Joel Embiid in 2014 (20).
play
Joel Embiid in 2014 (20). (Chris Szagola/AP)
Embiid today (24).
play
Embiid today (24). (John Raoux/AP)
J.R. Smith in 2005 (19)
play
J.R. Smith in 2005 (19) (Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty)
J.R. Smith today (32).
play
J.R. Smith today (32). (Mike Lawrie/Getty)
Kyrie Irving in 2011 (19).
play
Kyrie Irving in 2011 (19). (Mel Evans/AP)
Irving today (26).
play
Irving today (26). (Abbie Parr/Getty)
Now, check out who was playing alongside Michael Jordan in his final NBA game...
play
Now, check out who was playing alongside Michael Jordan in his final NBA game... (Ezra Shaw/Getty)