Party Boy :  More trouble for Alex Iwobi as Ian Wright calls Arsenal "a joke" for picking troubled star

Super Eagles and Arsenal star Alex Iwobi’s bad week has gotten worse after legendary Gunners striker Ian Wright lashed him verbally on television.

Iwobi was pictured partying at 3 am a day before Arsenal’s F.A Cup tie against Nottingham Forest,a game they lost 4-2.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has launched an investigation into the incident and Iwobi faces a 60,000 pounds fine if found guilty.

The forward was picked once again by Wenger in their draw against Chelsea on Wednesday night in the Crabao Cup semi final and Wright believes that decision has made the club a laughing stock.

“In the current climate, for a young player to go out and do that with Arsenal going through what they’re going through now — experienced players wanting to leave, there’s no leadership — Arsene Wenger should have made a better stance on this. A stronger stance.

'Because Arsenal have got to find what we are losing at the moment. People laugh at us — they see it as a bit of a joke with what’s going on at the moment — players don’t want to be there. It just feels like we are losing control.'

Wright further asserted that the decision from Wenger could impact team chemistry.

'What’s it saying to Theo?,' he added. 'He’s got a youngster that’s gone out less than 48 hours before the game, still plays in that game, plays in this game and you can’t get a game in front of him.

'You’ve got to start thinking about your own future.'

'I think (Jose) Mourinho wouldn’t have that. I don’t think a Man United player would (go out 48 hours before a game).

'I remember when we were playing in that great Man United era, you hardly read about their players doing stuff like that.

'You’re hearing about Alex Ferguson going around to people’s houses and throwing them out. They just didn’t do it.'