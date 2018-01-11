Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Party Boy :  More trouble for Alex Iwobi as Ian Wright calls Arsenal "a joke" for picking troubled star

Party Boy More trouble for Alex Iwobi as Ian Wright calls Arsenal "a joke" for picking troubled star

  • Published:
Alex Iwobi needs to be disciplined if he wants to stay on top for a long time play

Alex Iwobi needs to be disciplined if he wants to stay on top for a long time

(YouTube/EmanDaGoon)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Super Eagles and  Arsenal star Alex Iwobi’s  bad week has gotten worse after legendary Gunners striker Ian Wright lashed him verbally on television.

Iwobi was pictured partying at 3 am a day before Arsenal’s F.A Cup tie against Nottingham Forest,a game they lost 4-2.

play Iwobi was pictured dancing at 3am

 

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has launched an investigation into the incident and Iwobi faces a 60,000 pounds fine if found guilty.

The forward was picked once again by Wenger in their draw against Chelsea on Wednesday night in the Crabao Cup semi final and Wright believes that decision has made the club a laughing stock.

In the current climate, for a young player to go out and do that with Arsenal going through what they’re going through now — experienced players wanting to leave, there’s no leadership — Arsene Wenger should have made a better stance on this. A stronger stance.

'Because Arsenal have got to find what we are losing at the moment. People laugh at us — they see it as a bit of a joke with what’s going on at the moment — players don’t want to be there. It just feels like we are losing control.'

Alex Iwobi and N'Golo Kante play

Alex Iwobi and N'Golo Kante

(Charlotte Wilson / Offside)

 

Wright further  asserted that the decision from Wenger could impact team chemistry.

'What’s it saying to Theo?,' he added. 'He’s got a youngster that’s gone out less than 48 hours before the game, still plays in that game, plays in this game and you can’t get a game in front of him.

'You’ve got to start thinking about your own future.'

'I think (Jose) Mourinho wouldn’t have that. I don’t think a Man United player would (go out 48 hours before a game).

'I remember when we were playing in that great Man United era, you hardly read about their players doing stuff like that.

'You’re hearing about Alex Ferguson going around to people’s houses and throwing them out. They just didn’t do it.'

Arsenal's striker Alex Iwobi (L) vies with Chelsea's defender Antonio Rudiger during the English League Cup semi-final first leg football match January 10, 2018 play

Arsenal's striker Alex Iwobi (L) vies with Chelsea's defender Antonio Rudiger during the English League Cup semi-final first leg football match January 10, 2018

(AFP)

 

Top 3

1 Sports These are 5 most valuable African players in Europe 2018bullet
2 Sports Arsenal moves to fine Alex Iwobi for breaking club's rules...bullet
3 Sports The man who discovered Lionel Messi says FC Barcelona...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

South Koreans perform on stage during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games torch relay on November 4, 2017 in Busan, South Korea.
Sports North Korea is sending a huge delegation to the Winter Olympics — but getting them there will be tricky
Sports Nigeria to play the Three Lions in a friendly match on June 2 at Wembley
Any deal to bring Aubameyang to the Chinese Super League appears dead
Football Aubameyang deal dead as China champions vow to focus on youth
Leverkusen's Leon Bailey controls the ball during their German first division Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen, in Leverkusen, on December 13, 2017
Football Bolt's pal Bailey out to dazzle Bayern