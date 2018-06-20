Pulse.ng logo
Oghenekaro Etebo makes best 11 players list at 2018 World Cup

Sports Nigeria’s Oghenekaro Etebo makes best 11 players list at 2018 World Cup

Despite Nigeria’s 2-0 loss to Croatia, Etebo made the list of best players ahead of Luka Modrić, who won the Budweiser Man of the Match.

(Talksport)
  • Etebo joins Portugal’s attacking midfielder, Cristiano Ronaldo and Spain forward, Diego Costa on the list of best 11 players after first 16 matches.

  • Though Etebo’s deflection cost Nigeria an own goal in the match against Croatia, the Stoke City midfielder came tops with an aggregate of 7.8 out of 10.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles Central midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo has made the list of the best 11 players at the ongoing 2018 World Cup in Russia.

play Best 11 at the World Cup after first matches (Twitter)

 

The list of the best 11 is coming after the completion of the first batch of 16 World Cup 2018 fixtures in Russia.

ALSO READ: Super Eagles will get a fresh winning bonus of N5.4 million if Iceland loses on Friday

play Etebo's deflection cost Nigeria an own goal against Croatia. (Fancreed)

 

Etebo joins Portugal’s attacking midfielder, Cristiano Ronaldo and Spain forward, Diego Costa on the list as released by SofaScore.com.

Others on the list  are Mexico's Central midfielder, Hector Herrera; Attacking midfielder, Hirving Lozano from Mexico; Aleksandr Golovin from Russia; Andreas Granqvist from Sweden;  Jose Gimenez from Uruguay; Jesús Gallardo from Mexico; Kieran Trippier from England and Mexican Goalkeeper, Guillermo Ochoa.

