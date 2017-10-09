Captain of Nigeria’s male football team Mikel Obi has revealed the good luck charm that led to final qualification to next year’s World Cup for the Super Eagles.

Mikel is married to Olga Diyachenko,the daughter of a Russian millionaire and revealed his wife played a role in the qualification.

“I am very happy…she (Olga) will be very happy because we always speak about it and actually today (Saturday) she flew to Russia for good luck. She says if she is there we will win; she is there with the kids am sure she will be very proud.”

Nigeria completed a stunning qualification with a hard fought 1-0 victory over Zambia in Uyo to return to the world stage.

“They will be in Russia for the World Cup, it would be amazing and I won’t get scolded up at home now that we have qualified.”