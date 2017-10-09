Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Family :  Mikel Obi has revealed the secret charm for Nigeria's World Cup place

Family Mikel Obi has revealed the secret charm for Nigeria's World Cup place

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The Nigerian captain was ecstatic after he led the team to Russia

play Mikel Obi and his wife Olga
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Captain of Nigeria’s male football team Mikel Obi has revealed the  good luck charm that led to final qualification to next year’s World Cup for the Super Eagles.

Mikel is married to Olga Diyachenko,the daughter of  a Russian millionaire and revealed his wife played a role in the qualification.

play

 

“I am very happy…she (Olga) will be very happy because we always speak about it and actually today (Saturday) she flew to Russia for good luck. She says if she is there we will win; she is there with the kids am sure she will be very proud.”

 Nigeria completed a stunning qualification with a hard fought 1-0 victory over Zambia in Uyo to return to the world stage.

 

“They will be in Russia for the World Cup, it would be amazing and I won’t get scolded up at home now that we have qualified.”

Top 3

1 Sports These are the top 10 most expensive football stadiums in Africabullet
2 Sports JJ Watt suffered a scary knee injury during 'Sunday Night Football'bullet
3 Family Mikel Obi has revealed the secret charm for Nigeria's World...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

aaron rodgers
Sports Aaron Rodgers leads full-field drive for touchdown in 73 seconds to beat Cowboys
Patrick Kane is one of the highest-paid players in the NHL for the 2017-18 season.
Sports The 25 highest-paid players in the NHL
pete carroll
Sports The Seahawks tried a clever trick play and it was intercepted
Mike Pence and Karen Pence.
Sports People aren't buying Mike Pence's claim that he walked out of an NFL game because players kneeled during the national anthem