Nigeria's national football team coach has revealed he will name a full strength squad to face Argentina in an international friendly.

Gernot Rohr and his team face the South American power house on November 14 in Russia as part of activities to mark preparation for the hosting of the World Cup in 2018.

Argentina have already released the list of foreign based players, who are expected to play in the game, with top stars like Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, Sergio Aguero, Paulo Dyabala and Mauro Icardi all listed by Coach Jorge Sampaoli.

According to Owngoalnigeria.com, who spoke to a memeber of German's backrooom staff, Rohr will name his biggest guns four days after a qualifier against Algeria.

“It’s going to be an enlarged squad of players, but barring injuries or failure to recover on time, all top names are going to be in the list of players, because the game against Argentina will help us see how far we have come,”

“The likes of Victor Moses, Leon Balogun, John Obi Mikel, Kelechi Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi and Ola Aina, among others, will be in the team for the game. Some will play against Algeria, while some will be for the Argentina game,” he said.

Argentina and Nigeria have faced each other at four of the last five World Cup competitions.