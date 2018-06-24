N23.4M reward responsible for Super Eagles first win in Russia

news

Several factors that include motivation from national figures to cash incentives - $65,000 (N23.4 million) were responsible for Super Eagles victory against Iceland.

Aiteo Group had promised to reward the Super Eagles with a $50,000 winning bonus if the team fails to concede a goal but scores a goal or more.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles 2-0 victory against Iceland was as a result of several factors that range from national glory to cash incentives - $65,000 (N23.4 million).

A number of corporate bodies had promised to reward the Super Eagles as Nigeria’s side strive to make a statement at the ongoing 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

After raking in over N6 billion in endorsements from corporate organisations that include Coca-Cola Nigeria, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Nike sportswear, Cadbury, WAPIC Insurance and Aiteo Group, the Super Eagles were spurred to put up a fighting spirit in Volgograd against Iceland.

The cash incentives

Following the team’s 2-0 defeat to Croatia on June 16, 2018, in Kaliningrad, the Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung had decided to motivate the Super Eagles by raising the team’s winning bonus of $10,000 to $15,000.

The motivation was further heightened by an energy company, Aiteo Group on Wednesday, June 20, 2018.

It was also reported that Nigerian businessman, Kessington Adebutu promised each player of the Super Eagles a token of $2,500 after the victory against Iceland.

Winning bonus: $15,000 Aiteo Group’s bonus: $50,000 Kessington Adebutu’s bonus: $2,500 Qualifying bonus: $45,000 per player Motivation from National figures play

The Super Eagles were also motivated by a couple of Nigerian dignitaries and government functionaries, who kept in touch with the team in Russia.

The national motivation was led by Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari. The president had hosted the team before their departure for the world cup in Abuja.

The President was spurred to speak with the Super Eagles after the team lost the opening match against Croatia. He reassured the players of the entire country’s support and hope in their abilities.

In the same vein, the Nigerian Senate President, Bukola Saraki, who was on a special plenary visit to the Council of Russia Federation, also visited the Super Eagles to reassure the team of the support from the millions of Nigerians in Nigeria and in the diaspora.

The Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode also traveled to Russia to show support for the teams.

Nigerian Football legend, Segun Odegbami was in Russia for the World Cup and he shared a story of how he joined the Super Eagles for dinner a day before the match against Iceland.

Odegbami narrated how he further lifted the spirit of the Super Eagles players who were determined to win the match and restore hope in the millions of Nigerians across the globe.