Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Tragedy :  A goalkeeper has died after a sickening collision with his team mate

Tragedy A goalkeeper has died after a sickening collision with his team mate

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Huda played over 500 times for his club
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Legendary Indonesia goalkeeper Choirul Huda has died after a collision with a team mate during a league game.

Huda,38, died an hour after the incident at the Dr. Soegiri Lamongan Hospital in Jawa Timur where he had been sent to receive treatment after falling unconscious.

play The collision that led to the death of Huda.

 

Huda clashed with team mate Ramon Rodrigues as he made a move to save a situation during a league game between hs team, Persela Lamongan and Semen Padang.

Huda, a former Indonesia international had played for his club since 1999,making over 500 appearances.

Top 3

1 Sports Clemson's new $55 million football complex shows how swanky...bullet
2 Sports Aaron Rodgers broke his collarbone on a hard hit and could miss...bullet
3 Sports 5 leading soccer-playing countries that won’t be at Russia...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Justin Turner
Sports Justin Turner hits humongous walk-off home run to give Dodgers a 2-0 lead over the Cubs
Al Michaels (right) and partner Chris Collinsworth.
Sports Al Michaels tried to make a joke on 'Sunday Night Football' comparing the New York Giants to Harvey Weinstein
COTD_10.10
Sports The final tally is in for Alex Rodriguez's historic contracts and it doesn't look good for the Yankees or the Rangers
How People Watch Live Sports
Tech THE DIGITAL DISRUPTION OF LIVE SPORTS: A deep dive into the fall of TV’s most lucrative programming (FB, TWTR, AMZN, DIS)