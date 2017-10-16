Legendary Indonesia goalkeeper Choirul Huda has died after a collision with a team mate during a league game.

Huda,38, died an hour after the incident at the Dr. Soegiri Lamongan Hospital in Jawa Timur where he had been sent to receive treatment after falling unconscious.

Huda clashed with team mate Ramon Rodrigues as he made a move to save a situation during a league game between hs team, Persela Lamongan and Semen Padang.

Huda, a former Indonesia international had played for his club since 1999,making over 500 appearances.