LeBron James has passed Michael Jordan in nearly every major playoff statistic — except for a big one

LeBron James continues to put up incredible numbers in the playoffs and re-write the record books. In fact, he's passed Michael Jordan in several major stats in playoff totals, but is still behind in one area.

(Nick Wass/AP)
  • In his 15th season, LeBron James continues to pile up stats and add to his incredible playoff career.
  • James has passed Michael Jordan in nearly every major playoff statistic because he has played 45 more playoff games than him.
  • Jordan still has the edge in one major category — championships.


As LeBron James continues his unprecedented dominance in the NBA playoffs, he continues to re-write the record books.

In his 15th season, at 33 years old, James is still as dominant as ever, averaging 34 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists per game while leading the Cleveland Cavaliers.

James' longevity has allowed him to pass a player many people consider the greatest of all-time, Michael Jordan, in several major stats.

In playoff totals, James has the edge on Jordan in nearly every major category, a result of playing 45 more playoff games — with more still to come — in his career.

There is one exception, however, and it's perhaps the reason Jordan owns the advantage over James in the "G.O.A.T" debate — championships. Jordan rattled off six championships with the Chicago Bulls in the '90s, while James has taken home three himself this decade — two with the Miami Heat and one with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Here's how their legendary careers stack up:

(Shayanne Gal/Business Insider)

