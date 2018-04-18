Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Late Barbara Bush was a beautiful light in the world - JJ Watt

Sports J.J. Watt says late Barbara Bush was a beautiful light in this world

  • Published:

In a tweet by the sportsman, Watt thanked the late Bush for a friendship he enjoyed with her while she was alive.

Late Barbara Bush was a beautiful light in the world - JJ Watt play

In a tweet by American footballer defender, Watt thanked the late Barbara Bush for a friendship he enjoyed with her while she was alive.

(Twitter/JJ Wattt)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

 

  • Houston Texans defender, Justin James Watt has eulogised the late Former First Lady, Barbara Bush saying she's a light to the world.
  • Unknown to many, Barbara Bush wasn't just a regular behind home plate at Astros games, she was so into the games so much that she often kept games score.

American football defensive end for the Houston Texans, Justin James Watt has eulogised the late Former First Lady, Barbara Bush saying she's a light to the world.

In a tweet by the sportsman, Watt thanked the late Bush for a friendship he enjoyed with her while she was alive.

play Barbara Bush and JJ Watt (Twitter)

 

"Rest In Peace Mrs. Barbara Bush. You were a beautiful light in this world and I am forever thankful for your friendship," Watt tweeted hours after the news of Mrs Bush was made public.

In a report by the Houston Chronicles, Barbara Bush was revealed as not just a regular behind home plate at Astros games, she was so into the games so much that she often kept games score.

play JJ Watt and late Barbara Bush (Twitter)

 

The late Bush reportedly attended lots of Astros game alongside her husband George Herbert Walker Bush.

Her diligence in keeping a scorebook during games was famous but Barbara rarely let anyone photograph the book.

The Former First Lady died Tuesday, April 17, 2018, surrounded by her family at her west Houston home. The 92-year-old died of complications from congestive heart disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Top 3

1 Sports WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The other big-name players from Michael...bullet
2 Sports Bryce Harper hit an incredible 406-foot home run with a broken batbullet
3 Sports We analysed who the better big-game player is, Cristiano...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Sports Most fans and announcers mispronounce the most perplexing name in the NBA — Giannis Antetokounmpo
Tottenham striker Harry Kane's 26th Premier League goal of the season maintained his chances of catching league-leading Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, who has scored 30 so far
Football Kane strikes, but Spurs held by Brighton
2018 04 17_20 22 50
Sports MLB All-Star Francisco Lindor hit a home run during game in his native Puerto Rico and the stadium erupted
Brett Favre
Sports Brett Favre auditioned for 'Monday Night Football' and it reportedly did not go well