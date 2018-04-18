Late Barbara Bush was a beautiful light in the world - JJ Watt

news

Houston Texans defender, Justin James Watt has eulogised the late Former First Lady, Barbara Bush saying she's a light to the world.

Unknown to many, Barbara Bush wasn't just a regular behind home plate at Astros games, she was so into the games so much that she often kept games score.

American football defensive end for the Houston Texans, Justin James Watt has eulogised the late Former First Lady, Barbara Bush saying she's a light to the world.

In a tweet by the sportsman, Watt thanked the late Bush for a friendship he enjoyed with her while she was alive.

"Rest In Peace Mrs. Barbara Bush. You were a beautiful light in this world and I am forever thankful for your friendship," Watt tweeted hours after the news of Mrs Bush was made public.

In a report by the Houston Chronicles, Barbara Bush was revealed as not just a regular behind home plate at Astros games, she was so into the games so much that she often kept games score.

The late Bush reportedly attended lots of Astros game alongside her husband George Herbert Walker Bush.

Her diligence in keeping a scorebook during games was famous but Barbara rarely let anyone photograph the book.

The Former First Lady died Tuesday, April 17, 2018, surrounded by her family at her west Houston home. The 92-year-old died of complications from congestive heart disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.