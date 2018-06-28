Pulse.ng logo
Japan, Colombia, and Senegal will battle for 2 spots in the knockout stage at the World Cup — here's what each team needs to happen

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Group H is set to bring a wild end to the group stage of the 2018 World Cup — here's every scenario for how things could shake out between Japan, Colombia, and Senegal as they battle for the final two spots in the knockout round.

Group H is set to bring a wild end to the group stage of the 2018 World Cup — here's every scenario for how things could shake out between Japan, Colombia, and Senegal as they battle for the final two spots in the knockout round.

(Getty Images)
Group H has featured some of the most surprising and exciting football of the 2018 World Cup thus far.

Heading into the final day of the group stage, three teams — Japan, Colombia, and Senegal — are all still in control of their destinies as they battle for one of the final two spots up for grabs in the knockout round.

With so much at stake for every team and simultaneous matches of Japan vs. Poland and Colombia vs. Senegal set for Thursday, Group H looks set to provide a thrilling finale to the group stage of the tournament.

Here is how each of the teams can advance to the knockout round:

Chances of advancing based on FiveThirtyEight's SPI ratings.

Here are the standings for Group H after two rounds.

Here are the standings for Group H after two rounds.

(FIFA)

Group H is wide open right now, with Japan, Senegal, and Colombia all in control of their respective destinies heading into the final matches of the group stage. Only Poland — the favorite to win the group before the tournament began — has been eliminated, but Robert Lewandowski and company will still have the opportunity to play spoiler against Japan.



Japan

Japan

(Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Chances to advance: 81%

Scenarios to advance:

  • Japan advances if they win or draw with Poland
  • If Japan loses to Poland, Japan can still advance if Senegal beats Colombia

One thing to know: Japan's comeback draw against Senegal was one of the most thrilling matches so far at the 2018 World Cup, and put Samurai Blue in a position to advance as long as they can secure a point from Poland.



Colombia

Colombia

(Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Chances to advance: 61%

Scenarios to advance:

  • Colombia advances with a win over Senegal
  • If Colombia draws with Senegal, Colombia will still advance if Poland beats Japan

One thing to know: James Rodriguez may have won the Golden Boot in 2014, but its his passing that has been the highlight of the Colombian side so far this World Cup. If he can set up his teammates a few more times against Senegal, Colombia will be through to the knockout stage.



Senegal

Senegal

(Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chances to advance: 58%

Scenarios to advance:

  • Senegal advances with a win or draw with Colombia
  • If Senegal loses to Colombia, Senegal can still advance if Japan loses to Poland by a greater margin

One thing to know: While Senegal is in control of its own destiny and can even advance with a loss, Colombia still is given a better chance to advance, they are fairly heavily favored over Senegal heading into their match on Thursday.



More World Cup coverage:

More World Cup coverage:

(Alex Livesey/Getty Images)



