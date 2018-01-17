Iheanacho made history in England with help of Video Assistant Referee

news

Nigerian and Leicester City striker, Kelechi Iheanacho, made history as the first English football beneficiary of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system as he was awarded his second goal in an FA Cup win by Leicester over Fleetwood on Tuesday, January 16.

Iheanacho’s second goal in the 77th minute had earlier been declared an offside by the referee, Jon Moss. But an analysis of the situation by the replay technology showed Iheanacho was actually onset and overruled the offside decision by the referee. Eventually, a goal was awarded to the Super Eagles striker.

The VAR system was first deployed by the English Premier League earlier this month in an FA Cup third round tie between Brighton and Crystal Palace. The technology was also used during the first leg of the semi-final of the League Cup between Arsenal and Chelsea.

Iheanacho’s case was the first time VAR would be awarding a goal in match of the English football league.

Iheanacho's reaction to the development

Iheanacho was excited about the outcome of the match as he scored the two goals that got Leicester a win over Fleetwood, but most significant is the role played by the replay technology in getting him the second goal.

Iheanacho commented that: "I didn't know if I was onside or offside but I agree totally now that I was onside."

"I was concentrating on the goal, I didn't think if I was onside or offside but Riyad told me that I was onside. We just waited to see what the decision was."

How footballers and officials reacted to this development

Leicester City striker, Jamie Vardy, is one of the footballers that have reacted to the development. He said this incident shows clearly how the technology works.

"This man got the goals and has shown that VAR does work," Jamie Vardy remarked. “We were a lot better from the first leg, we knew we had to be a lot better.”

Manager of Leicester City, Claude Puel also expressed satisfaction with the performance of the technology. Before this development, he had always been a critic of the use of VAR in football.

“I think it is perfect. Of course, it was a good thing, a good goal, but perhaps there was also something against Iborra from a free-kick and the video was not perfect,” Puel said.

“Tonight for us it was a good thing. It was different because it was the first time a referee refuses the goal but the video shows it is a good goal.”

Fleetwood’s boss, Uwe Rosler, also raised no objection to the decision arrived at after play analysis by VAR and appreciate its simplicity.

“This time it was on the wrong side but in general don’t complicate football too much,” he said. “There are changes for good and the back pass rule was good."