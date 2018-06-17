Pulse.ng logo
How Twitter reacted to Nigeria's loss to Croatia at World Cup

Sports This is how Twitter reacted to Nigeria's loss to Croatia at the 2018 World Cup

  • Published:

Nigerians aren’t happy with the Super Eagles after it lost its first game against Croatia at the ongoing World Cup in Russia.

How Twitter reacted to Nigeria's loss to Croatia at World Cup play

Nigeria's defender William Troost-Ekong heads the ball over Croatia's forward Mario Mandzukic during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match at the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad on June 16, 2018

(AFP)
  • Following the 2- 0 defeat, Nigerians have taken to Twitter to express their thoughts, anger, disappointment and possible solutions to the perceived problems the team have.

  While Coca-Cola Nigeria, a lot of Nigerians of Twitter have gone hard on English mystic pig, Marcus, for its prediction.

While Coca-Cola Nigeria, one of the major partners of the team, remains optimistic of the Super Eagles abilities, a lot of Nigerians of Twitter have gone hard on English mystic pig, Marcus, for its prediction.

Others have taken a swipe at the members of the Super Eagles for concentrating more on looking good and promoting their jerseys and kits than giving deserved attention to the game.

Here are some of the hilarious reactions of Nigerians after the match which was played in Kaliningrad, Russia on Saturday, June 16, 2018.

Croatia's midfielder Luka Modric (L) celebrates scoring a penalty with his teammate forward Ante Rebic during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match at the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad on June 16, 2018 play

Croatia's midfielder Luka Modric (L) celebrates scoring a penalty with his teammate forward Ante Rebic during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match at the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad on June 16, 2018

(AFP)

 

ALSO READ: Croatian master Modric schools Nigeria's young guns

The tweets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

