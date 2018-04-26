Home > Business Insider > Sports >

How and when to watch the NFL Draft

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The 2018 NFL Draft will be televised on three different channels and will also have some streaming options.

(Gregory Payan/AP)
  • The NFL Draft starts April 26 and will air for three consecutive days.
  • The draft will be airing on multiple networks and available over multiple streaming services.


Hope springs eternal for every franchise tonight as the NFL Draft kicks off.

Whether you will be waiting with baited breath to see which player your favorite team takes, or are just curious about a draft that is still shrouded in mystery, we have all the details of how you could follow along.

The NFL Draft will be broadcast over three days, from April 26 through April 28, and there are multiple ways to watch, either on television or online.

  • On Thursday, 4/26, the first round of the draft starts at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch it on Fox, ESPN or the NFL Network. You can also stream the draft through Fox Sports Go, NFL.com or the official NFL app, or watch ESPN.
  • On Friday, 4/27, the second and third rounds of the draft start at 7 p.m. ET. You can watch on Fox or NFL Network, while ESPN's coverage starts at 7 p.m. before switching over to ESPN2 at 8 p.m. You can also stream the draft on Fox Sports Go, NFL.com or the official NFL app, or through Watch ESPN.
  • On Saturday, 4/28, rounds 4-7 of the draft start at 12 p.m. ET. You can watch on ABC, ESPN, or the NFL Network, or stream through NFL.com or the official NFL app, or Watch ESPN.

