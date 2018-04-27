Here's every pick from the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft and how they compared to expert predictions

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

With the first pick of this year's NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns selected Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The Browns were tight-lipped before the draft, but there were whispers on the eve of the draft that they would take Mayfield. Still, 8 of the 11 NFL draft experts we surveyed before the draft were projecting USC quarterback Sam Darnold to go first overall.

Below, we tracked each pick of the 2018 NFL Draft and compared those selections to what some of the top draft experts predicted would happen.

No. 1 — Baker Mayfield (QB, Oklahoma), Cleveland Browns

Where the experts projected this player to be drafted ...

Mel Kiper Jr. (ESPN): No. 1 Cleveland Browns



Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 3 New York Jets

Mike Mayock (NFL Network): No. 3 New York Jets

Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network): No. 1 Cleveland Browns

The player experts most often projected to be picked in this spot ...

8 of 11 experts had Sam Darnold here.

No. 2 — Saquon Barkley (RB, Penn State), New York Giants

Where the experts projected this player to be drafted ...

Mel Kiper Jr. (ESPN): No. 2 New York Giants



Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 2 New York Giants

Mike Mayock (NFL Network): No. 2 New York Giants

Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network): No. 2 New York Giants

The player experts most often projected to be picked in this spot ...

9 of the 11 experts had Saquon Barkley here

No. 3 — Sam Darnold (QB, USC), New York Jets (from Indianapolis Colts)

Where the experts projected this player to be drafted ...

Mel Kiper Jr. (ESPN): No. 3 New York Jets



Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 1 Cleveland Browns

Mike Mayock (NFL Network): No. 1 Cleveland Browns

Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network): No. 3 New York Jets

The player experts most often projected to be picked in this spot ...

6 of the 11 experts had Baker Mayfield here.

No. 4 — Denzel Ward (CB, Ohio State), Cleveland Browns (from Houston Texans)

Where the experts projected this player to be drafted ...

Mel Kiper Jr. (ESPN): No. 9 San Francisco 49ers



Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 12 Denver Broncos (in a trade)

Mike Mayock (NFL Network): No. 9 San Francisco 49ers

Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network): No. 12 Cleveland Browns (in a trade)

The player experts most often projected to be picked in this spot ...

7 of 11 experts had DE Bradley Chubb here.

No. 5 — Bradley Chubb (DE, NC State), Denver Broncos

Where the experts projected this player to be drafted ...

Mel Kiper Jr. (ESPN): No. 4 Cleveland Browns



Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 4 Cleveland Browns

Mike Mayock (NFL Network): No. 4 Cleveland Browns

Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network): No. 6 Indianapolis Colts

The player experts most often projected to be picked in this spot ...

4 of 11 experts had QB Josh Allen here.

No. 6 — Quenton Nelson (G, Notre Dame), Indianapolis Colts (from New York Jets)

Where the experts projected this player to be drafted ...

Mel Kiper Jr. (ESPN): No. 8 Chicago Bears



Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 6 Indianapolis Colts

Mike Mayock (NFL Network): No. 5 Denver Broncos

Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network): No. 5 Denver Broncos

The player experts most often projected to be picked in this spot ...

3 of 11 experts had LB Roquan Smith here

No. 7 — Josh Allen (QB, Wyoming), Buffalo Bills (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a draft-day trade)

Where the experts projected this player to be drafted ...

Mel Kiper Jr. (ESPN): No. 5 Denver Broncos



Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 5 Buffalo Bills (via draft-day trade)

Mike Mayock (NFL Network): No. 6 Buffalo Bills (via draft-day trade)

Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network): No. 4 Buffalo Bills (via draft-day trade)

The player experts most often projected to be picked in this spot ...

10 of the 11 experts had the Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking S Derwin James here.

No. 8 — Roquan Smith (LB, Georgia), Chicago Bears

Where the experts projected this player to be drafted ...

Mel Kiper Jr. (ESPN): No. 6 Indianapolis Colts



Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 8 Chicago Bears

Mike Mayock (NFL Network): No. 8 Chicago Bears

Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network): No. 8 Chicago Bears

The player experts most often projected to be picked in this spot ...

3 of 11 experts had G Quenton Nelson here.

No. 9 — Mike McGlinchey (OT, Notre Dame), San Francisco 49ers

Where the experts projected this player to be drafted ...

Mel Kiper Jr. (ESPN): No. 10 Oakland Raiders



Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 15 Oakland Raiders (via draft-day trade)

Mike Mayock (NFL Network): No. 10 Oakland Raiders

Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network): No. 9 San Francisco 49ers

The player experts most often projected to be picked in this spot ...

3 of 11 experts had S Minkah Fitzpatrick here.

No. 10 — Josh Rosen (QB, UCLA), Arizona Cardinals (via Oakland Raiders in a draft-day trade)

Where the experts projected this player to be drafted ...

Mel Kiper Jr. (ESPN): No. 12 Buffalo Bills



Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 10 Arizona Cardinals (in a draft-day trade)

Mike Mayock (NFL Network): No. 15 Arizona Cardinals

Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network): No. 11 Miami Dolphins

The player experts most often projected to be picked in this spot ...

Experts were split on OT Mike McGlinchey and CB Denzel Ward (3 each)

No. 11 — Minkah Fitzpatrick (S, Alabama), Miami Dolphins

Where the experts projected this player to be drafted ...

Mel Kiper Jr. (ESPN): No. 14 Green Bay Packers



Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 9 San Francisco 49ers

Mike Mayock (NFL Network): No. 12 Indianapolis Colts (via a draft-day trade)

Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network): No. 10 Oakland Raiders

The player experts most often projected to be picked in this spot ...

4 of 11 experts had LB Tremaine Edmunds here.

No. 12 — Vita Vea (DT, Washington), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Cincinnati Bengals, via the Buffalo Bills in a draft-day trade)

Where the experts projected this player to be drafted ...

Mel Kiper Jr. (ESPN): No. 13 Washington Redskins



Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 13 Washington Redskins

Mike Mayock (NFL Network): No. 13 Washington Redskins

Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network): No. 13 Washington Redskins

The player experts most often projected to be picked in this spot ...

2 of 11 experts had Josh Rosen going to the Buffalo Bills here.

No. 13 — Da'Ron Payne (DT, Alabama), Washington Redskins

Where the experts projected this player to be drafted ...

Mel Kiper Jr. (ESPN): No. 17 Los Angeles Chargers



Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 17 Los Angeles Chargers

Mike Mayock (NFL Network): No. 17 Los Angeles Chargers

Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network): No. 17 Los Angeles Chargers

The player experts most often projected to be picked in this spot ...

8 of 11 experts had DT Vita Vea going here.

No. 14 — Marcus Davenport (DE, UTSA), New Orleans Saints (via Green Bay Packers in a draft-day trade)

Where the experts projected this player to be drafted ...

Mel Kiper Jr. (ESPN): No. 18 Seattle Seahawks



Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 18 Seattle Seahawks

Mike Mayock (NFL Network): No. 18 Seattle Seahawks

Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network): No. 18 Seattle Seahawks

The player experts most often projected to be picked in this spot ...

3 of 11 experts had CB Jaire Alexander going to the Packers here.

No. 15 — Kolton Miller (OT, UCLA), Oakland Raiders (via Arizona Cardinals in a draft-day trade)

Where the experts projected this player to be drafted ...

Mel Kiper Jr. (ESPN): No. 23 New England Patriots



Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 31 New England Patriots

Mike Mayock (NFL Network): No. 23 New England Patriots

Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network): No. 22 Cleveland Browns (in a draft-day trade)

The player experts most often projected to be picked in this spot ...

2 of 11 experts had WR Calvin Ridley to the Cardinals here.

No. 16 — Tremaine Edmunds (LB, Virginia Tech), Buffalo Bills (via Baltimore Ravens in a draft-day trade)

Where the experts projected this player to be drafted ...

Mel Kiper Jr. (ESPN): No. 11 Miami Dolphins



Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 11 Miami Dolphins

Mike Mayock (NFL Network): No. 11 Miami Dolphins

Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network): No. 15 Arizona Cardinals

The player experts most often projected to be picked in this spot ...

6 of 11 experts had QB Lamaer Jackson to the Ravens here.

No. 17 — Derwin James (S, Florida State), Los Angeles Chargers

Where the experts projected this player to be drafted ...

Mel Kiper Jr. (ESPN): No. 7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers



Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Mayock (NFL Network): No. 7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network): No. 7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The player experts most often projected to be picked in this spot ...

6 of 11 experts had DT Da'Ron Payne here.

No. 18 — Jaire Alexander (DB, Louisville), Green Bay Packers (via Seattle Seahawks in a draft-day trade)

Where the experts projected this player to be drafted ...

Mel Kiper Jr. (ESPN): No. 22 Buffalo Bills



Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 14 Green Bay Packers

Mike Mayock (NFL Network): No. 14 Green Bay Packers

Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network): No. 14 Green Bay Packers

The player experts most often projected to be picked in this spot ...

6 of 11 experts had DE Marcus Davenport here.

No. 19 — Leighton Vander Esch (LB, Boise State), Dallas Cowboys

Where the experts projected this player to be drafted ...

Mel Kiper Jr. (ESPN): not projected in the first round



Todd McShay (ESPN): not projected in the first round

Mike Mayock (NFL Network): not projected in the first round

Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network): No. 31 New England Patriots

The player experts most often projected to be picked in this spot ...

Experts were split on WR DJ Moore and LB Leighton Vander Esch (3 each)

No. 20 — Frank Ragnow (C, Arkansas), Detroit Lions

Where the experts projected this player to be drafted ...

Mel Kiper Jr. (ESPN): No. 21 Cincinnati Bengals



Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 21 Cincinnati Bengals

Mike Mayock (NFL Network): No. 21 Cincinnati Bengals

Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network): No. 21 Cincinnati Bengals

The player experts most often projected to be picked in this spot ...

2 of 11 had DE Harold Landry here.

No. 21 Billy Price (C, Ohio State) — Cincinnati Bengals (from Buffalo Bills)

Where the experts projected this player to be drafted ...

Mel Kiper Jr. (ESPN): not projected in the first round



Todd McShay (ESPN): not projected in the first round

Mike Mayock (NFL Network): not projected in the first round

Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network): not projected in the first round

The player experts most often projected to be picked in this spot ...

6 of 11 experts had C Frank Ragnow here.

No. 22 — Rashaan Evans (LB, Alabama), Tennessee Titans (from Kansas City Chiefs, via Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens)

Where the experts projected this player to be drafted ...

Mel Kiper Jr. (ESPN): No. 28 Pittsburgh Steelers



Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 20 Detroit Lions

Mike Mayock (NFL Network): No. 25 Tennessee Titans

Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network): No. 28 Pittsburgh Steelers

The player experts most often projected to be picked in this spot ...

2 of 11 experts had G Isaiah Wynn here.

No. 23 — Isaiah Wynn (OT, Georgia), New England Patriots (from Los Angeles Rams)

Where the experts projected this player to be drafted ...

Mel Kiper Jr. (ESPN): not projected in the first round



Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 22 Buffalo Bills

Mike Mayock (NFL Network): No. 22 Indianapolis Colts (in a draft-day trade)

Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network): No. 30 Minnesota Bikings

The player experts most often projected to be picked in this spot ...

6 of 11 experts picked OT Kolton Miller here

No. 24 — DJ Moore (WR, Maryland), Carolina Panthers

Where the experts projected this player to be drafted ...

Mel Kiper Jr. (ESPN): No. 24 Carolina Panthers



Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 19 Dallas Cowboys

Mike Mayock (NFL Network): No. 27 New Orleans Saints

Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network): not projected in the first round

The player experts most often projected to be picked in this spot ...

3 of 11 experts had G Will Hernandez here.

No. 25 — Hayden Hurst (TE, South Carolina), Baltimore Ravens (from Tennessee Titans)

Where the experts projected this player to be drafted ...

Mel Kiper Jr. (ESPN): No. 27 New Orleans Saints



Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 27 New Orleans Saints

Mike Mayock (NFL Network): No. 29 Jacksonville Jaguars

Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network): No. 19 Dallas Cowboys

The player experts most often projected to be picked in this spot ...

2 of 11 experts had DE Sam Hubbard here.

No. 26 — Calvin Ridley (WR, Albama), Atlanta Falcons

Where the experts projected this player to be drafted ...

Mel Kiper Jr. (ESPN): No. 16 Baltimore Ravens



Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 16 Baltimore Ravens

Mike Mayock (NFL Network): No. 24 Carolina Panthers

Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network): not projected in the first round

The player experts most often projected to be picked in this spot ...

6 of 11 experts had DT Taven Bryan here.

No. 27 — Rashaad Penny (RB, San Diego State), Seattle Seahawks (from New Orleans Saints, via Green Bay Packers)

Where the experts projected this player to be drafted ...

Mel Kiper Jr. (ESPN): not projected in the first round



Todd McShay (ESPN): not projected in the first round

Mike Mayock (NFL Network): not projected in the first round

Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network): not projected in the first round

The player experts most often projected to be picked in this spot ...

3 of 11 experts had TE Hayden Hurst here.

No. 28 — Terrell Edmunds (S, Virginia Tech), Pittsburgh Steelers

Where the experts projected this player to be drafted ...

Mel Kiper Jr. (ESPN): not projected in the first round



Todd McShay (ESPN): not projected in the first round

Mike Mayock (NFL Network): not projected in the first round

Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network): not projected in the first round

The player experts most often projected to be picked in this spot ...

5 of 11 had LB Rashaan Evans here.

No. 29 — Taven Bryan (DT, Florida), Jacksonville Jaguars

Where the experts projected this player to be drafted ...

Mel Kiper Jr. (ESPN): No. 20 Detroit Lions



Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 26 Atlanta Falcons

Mike Mayock (NFL Network): No. 26 Atlanta Falcons

Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network): not projected in the first round

The player experts most often projected to be picked in this spot ...

2 of 11 experts had TE Dallas Goedert here.

No. 30 — Mike Hughes (DB, Central Florida), Minnesota Vikings

Where the experts projected this player to be drafted ...

Mel Kiper Jr. (ESPN): not projected in the first round



Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 28 Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike Mayock (NFL Network): not projected in the first round

Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network): No. 29 Jacksonville Jaguars

The player experts most often projected to be picked in this spot ...

there was no consensus at this pick

No. 31 — Sony Michel (RB, Georgia), New England Patriots

Where the experts projected this player to be drafted ...

Mel Kiper Jr. (ESPN): No. 32 Philadelphia Eagles



Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 32 Philadelphia Eagles

Mike Mayock (NFL Network): No. 28 Pittsburgh Steelers

Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network): not projected in the first round

The player experts most often projected to be picked in this spot ...

Experts were split on C Jame Daniels and S Justin Ried (2 each)

No. 32 — Lamar Jackson (QB, Louisville), Baltimore Ravens (from Philadelphia Eagles)

Where the experts projected this player to be drafted ...

Mel Kiper Jr. (ESPN): No. 15 Arizona Cardinals



Todd McShay (ESPN): No. 23 New England Patriots

Mike Mayock (NFL Network): No. 16 Baltimore Ravens

Daniel Jeremiah (NFL Network): No. 23 New England Patriots

The player experts most often projected to be picked in this spot ...

Experts were split on RB Derrius Guice and RB Sony Michel (3 each)

