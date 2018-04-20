Here are 4 most expensive signings of Arsene Wenger

news

Arsene Wenger has decided to bow out at the end of the summer as manager of the Arsenal FC after 22 years and much pressure from fans and stakeholders for his inability to make most moves on Premier League and Champions League for the Club side.

Wenger made the official announcement on Friday, April 20, 2018, on the Club's official website.

The 68-year-old manager joined Arsenal in October 1996, after notable success at Monaco and a stint in charge of Japanese side Grampus Eight. He was the Club’s first boss from outside the UK.

“After careful consideration and following discussions with the club, I feel it is the right time for me to step down at the end of the season. I am grateful for having had the privilege to serve the club for so many memorable years.

“I managed the club with full commitment and integrity. I want to thank the staff, the players, the Directors and the fans who make this club so special. I urge our fans to stand behind the team to finish on a high.

“To all the Arsenal lovers take care of the values of the club.

"My love and support forever," Wenger said in the statement.

Business Insider Sub Saharan Africa takes a look at the four most expensive and memorable signings of Arsene Wenger as Arsenal coach.

1. Mesut Ozil - £42.5million

Arsene Wenger signed Mesut Ozil in 2013 from his German club – Real Madrid - at a record fee of £42.5million making him the most expensive German ever, and easily Arsenal's biggest expense.

2. Shkodran Mustafi - £35million

Arsene Wenger in 2016 believed Shkodran Mustafi was at the right age with good experience by forking out £35million to bring German defender to the club from Valencia.

3. Granit Xhaka - £33.8million

Although Midfielder Xhaka's signing deal was not revealed by the club, reports have it that the English club signed the Borussia Monchengladbach for a whopping £33.8million, less than £2 million from the Mustafi deal same year.

4. Alexis Sanchez - £31.7million

Sanchez is Arsenal's fourth most expensive player in 2014 when he joined from Barcelona on a deal worth £31.7million.