Gun-wielding fans of Beitar Jerusalem threaten to kill Nigeria player

An ultra extremist fans group of Beitar Jerusalem, La Familia has threatened to kill Nigeria and Hapoel Beer Sheva midfielder, John Ogu.

According to a short video tweeted by an Isreali sports journalist, Raphael Gellar, the Nigerian player is told to run away from the country for an undisclosed offence. However, police in the country are currently investigating the case.

John Ogu is an active team member of the Super Eagles. He played in most of Nigeria’s qualifiers to the 2018 World Cup in Russia. He moved to the Isreali Premier League side, Hapoel Beer Sheva, in 2014 from Académica FC in Portugal.

About La Familia fans group of Beitar Jerusalem

La Familia is a football supporters' group of Beita Jerusalem, an Isreali Premier League club side, and it is made up of Mizrahi Jewish descendents.

The group has about 3,000 supporters and occupy about 20 percent of the stadium during league matches of Bietar Jerusalem. La Familia has a history of violent conducts during football matches and it is notable for its anti-muslim posture.

In 2013, the group burnt down one of the club's offices for singing two Chechnyan Muslims, Dzhabrail Kadiyev and Zaur Sadayev.