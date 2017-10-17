Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Rivers State governor holds meeting with Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid boss

Sports Rivers State governor holds meeting with Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid boss

  Published:

Governor Wike is trying to build an academy in his state

The governor of a Nigerian state has an ambitious plan of bringing Real Madrid to his state.

Rivers State governor, Ezenwo Wike is currently visiting the Spanish super club as he explores the possibility of a Real Mdrid academy in his home state.

play

 

Governor Wike as part of his tour was introduced to Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo as well as club captain Sergio Ramos.

“We are using football as one of the key empowerment programmes for the next generation. We want to grow international football stars from a tender age. “We will tap from the experience and exposure of Real Madrid and their stars. This is a project that will revolutionise football in Rivers State and Nigeria”.

Real Madrid uses its Madrid Rumbo al Sur project to equip academies in Africa but the Rivers State academy could become its first fully affiliated academy in Africa.

Its rivals Barcelona early this opened their first academy in the Nigerian city of Lagos.

