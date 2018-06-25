FIFA will share $400M among 32 teams for playing at World Cup

The sum of $400 million will be shared amongst the 32 football teams playing in Russia to win the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
The earnings for participating teams for the 2018 World Cup is slightly higher than the fund with the overall pot in 2014 coming in at $358m - $42m less than 2018.
As with most top-level football competitions, football bodies reward participating teams with financial sums aside rewarding the winner, first and second runners-up.
In October 2017, FIFA confirmed that a total of $400 million would be shared among the 32 teams - of which five are from Africa - as the reward for their qualification and participation in the global sporting tournament.
Here’s a breakdown of how the sum of $400 million will be shared among the 32 teams currently in Russia playing to win the World Cup.
For reaching the group stage of the World Cup after qualifying from the different continents, each team will be rewarded. The 16 teams that lost at the tournament will be rewarded with $8 million each.
Cash reward for the stage: $8 million per team
Total cash to be disbursed: $128 million
Total teams: 16 teams that lost out
The teams that progress from the group stage but gets knocked out at the round of 16 will also be rewarded. The eight teams that will lose out will be rewarded with an extra $4m to get a total of $12m for participating.
Cash reward for the stage: $12 million per team
Total cash to be disbursed: $96 million
Total teams: 8 teams that lost out
After the matches for the quarter-final stage, the teams that are eliminated in this stage will receive an additional $4 million to get $16 million in total for participation.
Cash reward for the stage: $16 million per team
Total cash to be disbursed: $64 million
Total teams: 4 teams that lost out
However, all the four will be rewarded accordingly.
$22 million
$24 million
$28 million
$38 million