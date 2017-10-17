Fatherly Love :  Mario Balotelli has a baby and here's a photo

Italian striker Mario Balotelli has welcomed his second son, with a photograph shared via his Instagram page.

It was reported last month that the 27-year-old footballer's girlfriend Clelia gave birth to a baby boy named Lion in Zurich, Switzerland, on Thursday.

Mario who has a four-year-old daughter Pia with Italian TV personality Raffaella Fico demanded a paternity test to determine whether he had, in fact, fathered Pia with Raffaella.

Balotelli had previously kept quiet about the pregnancy, although he did take to Instagram in September to share a snapshot of a pregnant woman's belly, alongside the simple caption: 'Loading'.

On this occasion, his post read: 'Good night #Father&Son'.

The eccentric striker, whose nomadic career has taken him through Italy, England and France, recently claimed to have matured after the controversies that plagued his early career.