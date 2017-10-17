Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Fatherly Love :  Mario Balotelli has a baby and here's a photo

Fatherly Love Mario Balotelli has a baby and here's a photo

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Mario Balotelli has shared a photo of his newborn baby boy

play Mario Balotelli has shared a photo of his newborn baby boy
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Italian striker Mario Balotelli has welcomed his second son, with a photograph shared via his Instagram page.

It was reported last month that the 27-year-old footballer's girlfriend Clelia gave birth to a baby boy named Lion in Zurich, Switzerland, on Thursday.

READ MORE: Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom stakes a swipe at the GFA

Mario who has a four-year-old daughter Pia with Italian TV personality Raffaella Fico demanded a paternity test to determine whether he had, in fact, fathered Pia with Raffaella.

Balotelli had previously kept quiet about the pregnancy, although he did take to Instagram in September to share a snapshot of a pregnant woman's belly, alongside the simple caption: 'Loading'.

On this occasion, his post read: 'Good night #Father&Son'.

The eccentric striker, whose nomadic career has taken him through Italy, England and France, recently claimed to have matured after the controversies that plagued his early career.

Top 3

1 Sports Rivers State governor holds meeting with Cristiano Ronaldo and...bullet
2 Sports Aaron Rodgers broke his collarbone on a hard hit and could miss...bullet
3 Ranked The 15 most powerful millennials in the worldbullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Timothy Weah U17 World Cup
Sports The 17-year-old son of a soccer legend showed off the future of American soccer with a golazo in U-17 World Cup
null
Sports Everything we're excited about heading into the 2017-18 NBA season
null
Sports Change.org petition to ban referee Pete Morelli from working Eagles games reaches 60,000 signatures
How People Watch Live Sports
Tech THE DIGITAL DISRUPTION OF LIVE SPORTS: A deep dive into the fall of TV’s most lucrative programming (FB, TWTR, AMZN, DIS)