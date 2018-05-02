ESPN is increasing its online presence with new Twitter shows as it tries to keep up with the changing nature of media consumption

news

ESPN announced that it would be offering new shoes to be streamed on Twitter.

This is another push into online streaming by a network that has been hit hard by cord-cutting.



It's no secret that ESPN has been walloped by the rise in cord-cutting and online streaming — the network laid off over a hundred people, including some high-profile talent, in 2017.

Now, the network is making a strong push into the world of online content, including announcing five new shows that will stream on Twitter, according to a press release from the network.

"For over a decade, ESPN has fostered a Twitter presence unmatched in reach and scale – which has led to terrific engagement and fan interaction. We are tremendously excited about delivering a series of unique, live and interactive shows that will pair the best of Twitter with the best of ESPN," said Ryan Spoon, ESPN's Senior Vice President of Social Content.

ESPN's flagship program, "SportsCenter," will be getting its own Twitter spinoff, the appropriately named "SportsCenter Live," which already has a Twitter account.

Other shows will be a live Twitter version of ESPN's popular fantasy sports podcast "Fantasy Focus Live," a basketball-centric show called "Hoop Streams," and two college football shows.

Naturally, most of these new programs will encourage fan interaction via Twitter.

In addition to these new Twitter shows, ESPN personality Katie Nolan will also be getting a digital show.

ESPN also recently launched a streaming service, ESPN+. With the current model of television content consumption eroding, the network that was one of the leading figures of the cable television era is trying to claim its territory in the new world of digital media.