Draymond Green snaps back after Charles Barkley says he wants to 'punch him in the face'

Charles Barkley said on "Inside the NBA" that he wanted to punch Draymond Green in the face after he got into a heated exchange with Rajon Rondo.

Green responded to Barkley's comments in a post-game press conference by saying "Then punch me in my face when you see me" and comparing Barkley to an angry Twitter user.

Green is a polarizing player with a reputation for cheap shots and dirty play.



Charles Barkley had some harsh words for Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green on "Inside the NBA" last night, and Green shot right back at him in a post-game press conference following the Warriors win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night.

"I just want somebody to punch [Green] in the face," Barkley said, in response to footage of a heated exchange between Green and Pelicans guard Rajon Rondo. "I really do. I want somebody to punch him in the face ... I want to punch him in the face. I'm just telling you, I want to punch his a-- in the face. I do."

Green, when pressed about Barkley's comments in a post-game press conference responded with strong words.

"I think a lot of guys talk on TV, stand behind the microphone and TV screen," Green said. "Fact of the matter is if you feel that strongly about something . . . then punch me in my face when you see me. If you not gonna punch me in my face when you see me then shut up.

"It's no different then somebody sitting behind a computer screen tweeting 'I'll knock you out,' and you never see them in life. Well, he's seen me a bunch of times, and he'll see me again this year. Punch me in the face when you see me, or if not, no one cares what you would have done. You old and it is what it is."

And Green was not the only member of the Green family to respond to Barkley's comments.

Green, though an extraordinary talent, particularly on the defensive end of the court, has also become a lightning rod and developed a reputation for being a dirty player and a player who cheap shots opponents, most notably in a couple of instances in the 2016 playoffs when he hit opposing players in the groin.