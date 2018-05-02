Bayern Munich goalie completely whiffs on easy ball allowing Real Madrid to advance to the Champions League final

news

Real's win came with the help of an awful missed play from Bayern keeper Sven Ulreich, whose mistake allowed Karim Benzema to net an easy goal.

Had it not been for Ulreich's costly error, Bayern could have potentially made a push to come back and advance.

Real Madrid is through to the Champions League final for the third consecutive year after defeating Bayern Munich 4-3 on aggregate.

The second leg of the semifinal ended in a 2-2 draw, but an entirely different script could have been written if not for an awful miscalculation by Bayern goalkeeper Sven Ulreich. Seconds into the second half with Bayern just a goal away from forcing extra time, Ulreich whiffed on a ball heading his way, gifting Karim Benzema an easy scores to put Real up 4-2 on aggregate.

Later in the match, James Rodriguez would get a goal back for Bayern, but the team could not find the final goal they needed to move through to the final.

It was a disappointing finish for Bayern, who had done a marvelous job of quieting the efforts of Cristiano Ronaldo throughout the match.

Soccer is a game of sliding doors and butterfly effects, with every moment creating a series of unpredictable reactions. So it's hard not to imagine another ending here — had Ulreich just stopped the ball heading his way, and Rodriguez still found the back of the net, the game would have gone to extra time, where Bayern might have been able to salvage the victory.

Real Madrid will find out who they will meet in the Champions League final on Wednesday when Roma hosts Liverpool in the second leg of their semifinal. Liverpool is the heavy favorite to advance, taking a 5-2 aggregate lead into the match.