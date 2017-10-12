Arsene Wenger :  Arsenal Coach congratulates Super Eagles for qualifying to Russia 2018 World Cup

The Manager of the English Premier League club, Arsenal FC, Arsene Wenger has congratulated the Super Eagles of Nigeria for booking a ticket to World Cup in Russia next year.

According to video on the Club’s website, Wenger said that Arsenal is congratulating the nation for their qualification and stated that he is happy with Nigeria and the Arsenal fans in the country.

He also praised Alex Iwobi saying that it is his goa that made the qualification possible.

“Good morning congratulations to all our fans in Nigeria – I know that you are very, very many of you and we are very proud that you have qualified for the World Cup. On top of that of course, our player scored the goal for you and that makes us even prouder”, he said.

“Well done and see at the World Cup and I’m sure you will have a great, great trip there “, he said in the 24 seconds video posted by Arsenal media.

The club and its coach have had a long time connection with Nigerian players. More so, the club has been the favourite of many Nigerians since the playing era of Kanu Nwankwo in the club.

Alex Iwobi was also a player with the club that was developed in its academy before joining the team A of Arsenal.