Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Amuneke and Bora will be playing huge roles at 2018 World Cup

Sports Nigeria’s ex-winger, Amuneke and ex-Super Eagles coach, Bora will be playing huge roles at the 2018 World Cup

  • Published:

Amuneke and Bora join Italy’s Alessandro Nesta, Scotland’s Andy Roxburgh, Netherlands’ Marco van Basten and Brazil’s Carlos Alberto as members.

Amuneke and Bora will be playing huge roles at 2018 World Cup play Emmanuel Amuneke quits his role at Sudanese club Al-Khartoum Watani. (Pulse)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

 

  • Emmanuel Amuneke, and ex-coach of the Super Eagles, Bora Milutinovic will attend the 2018 World Cup in Russia as members of FIFA Technical Study Group.

  • The two sportsmen join Italy’s Alessandro Nesta, Scotland’s Andy Roxburgh, Netherlands’ Marco van Basten and Brazil’s Carlos Alberto as members of the 2018 FIFA TSG.

Nigeria’s former left-winger, Emmanuel Amuneke, and ex-coach of the Super Eagles, Bora Milutinovic will be playing big roles in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The world football governing body, FIFA, announced the inclusion of Amuneke and Bora into the FIFA Technical Study Group for this year’s tournament in Russia.

Both Amuneke and Bora have a history with the Nigerian Super Eagles - Amuneke played for the successful Nigeria team at the 1994 World Cup in the USA, while Bora took the Nigerian side to the 1998 World Cup in France.

The two sportsmen join Italy’s Alessandro Nesta, Scotland’s Andy Roxburgh, Netherlands’ Marco van Basten and Brazil’s Carlos Alberto - team lead - as members of the 2018 FIFA TSG.

play Six members of the FIFA Technical Study Group for 2018 World Cup. (FIFA)

 

FIFA further reiterated that the TSG will analyze the matches of FIFA’s flagship event and evaluate statistical data using the latest technologies.

ALSO READ: Amuneke quits his role at Sudanese club Al-Khartoum Watani

In the same vein, the use of landmark innovations such as the use of video assistant referees and electronic or communication equipment in the technical area for coaching purposes and player safety will be monitored by the TSG for the FIFA’s Coaching & Player Development Department led by Branimir Ujević.

The FIFA World Cup is expected to kick off with host nation, Russia playing against Saudi Arabia in the opening match that will mark the beginning of another exciting global finals at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium, Russia.

Top 3

1 Sports Nigeria’s Super Eagles will not make it to round of 16, here’s whybullet
2 Sports Africa's 5 greatest moments in World Cup historybullet
3 Sports The 20 richest football clubs in the worldbullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Argentina's River Plate midfielder Enzo Perez gets late World cup summons
Football Enzo Perez covers for Argentina's injured Lanzini
Mohamed Salah gives the Egyptian President an upbeat assessment of his recovery from the shoulder injury he suffered in the Champions League final
Football I'm on the mend - Salah tells Egypt's President
Achilles the cat, one of the State Hermitage Museum mice hunters, will double as Russia's official soothsayer during the World Cup
Football Achilles the Cat, Russia's deaf but highly gifted World Cup soothsayer
Archie Thompson scored a record 13 goals in Australia's famous hammering of American Samoa.
Football How a 31-0 'farce' helped change Australian football