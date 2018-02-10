All the winners and prizes won at 2018 Lagos City Marathon

news

The 2018 Lagos City Marathon was held on Saturday, February 10, and a Kenyan-born French athlete Abraham Kiprotich emerging winner of the race with $50,000 prize.

Lagos City Marathon is a Bronze IAAF league marathon race organised annually by the Lagos State government. This third edition of the 42-kilometre race saw a winner at a time of 2 hours, 15 minutes and 04 seconds.

Another high side of this year’s event was that Kiprotich broke the existing record of 2 hours 15 minutes and 20 seconds set by a Kenyan athlete Abraham Kiptum in 2017 edition.

The second position pocketed $40,000 while the third position went home with $30,000. Also, athletes who finished in fourth and fifth positions were awarded the sum of $20,000 and $10,000 respectively.

Herpha Guta from Ethiopia won the female category after completing the race in two hours and 38 minutes.

Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, Lagos state Governor hinted during the prize presentation that there is a plan to secure the gold label for the marathon in the year 2020.

“Our commitment to continue to support our Youth in Sports Development is resolute, a part that we cannot depart from. The Access Bank Lagos City Marathon is a testimony to this avowed commitment,” he said.

“This mind-blowing attendance underscores our determination to occupy a prime place in the Marathon Calendar worldwide and ultimately to be among the top ten Marathon races in the World.”

Istifanus Peter Mahan won the indigenous race with 3 hours 37 minutes 51 seconds after finishing as the first Nigerian to breast the finish line tape. Kefas Williams and Ritji Timothy finished second and third in two hours, 40 minutes and 43 seconds and two hours, 41 minutes and 31 seconds respectively.

About 50,000 athletes participated in the 2018 IAAF Bronze label race.