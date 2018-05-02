Home > Business Insider > Sports >

A key teammate in Colin Kaepernick's protest movement has accused the NFL of collusion in court after failing to find a new job

Sports A key teammate in Colin Kaepernick's protest movement has accused the NFL of collusion in court after failing to find a new job

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Eric Reid was one of the first players to join Colin Kaepernick in kneeling during the national anthem. He has gone unsigned since becoming a free agent in March.

eric reid play

eric reid

(Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • NFL safety Eric Reid has reportedly filed a collusion grievance against the NFL.
  • Reid, a former member of the San Francisco 49ers, was one of the first players to join Colin Kaepernick in kneeling during the national anthem to protest social injustice.
  • Reid is reportedly using the same attorney as Kaepernick, who also filed a collusion grievance against the NFL.


Former San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid has filed a collusion grievance against the NFL, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano.

The NFL Players' Association has confirmed the report.

Graziano reported that Reid is using the same attorney, Mark Geragos, as Colin Kaepernick in his collusion grievance against the NFL.

Reid, 26, became a free agent in March and remains unsigned. Reid was one of the first NFL players to join Kaepernick in kneeling during the national anthem to protest social injustice.

Kaepernick has remained unsigned for over a year. He filed a collusion grievance against the NFL in October.

There hasn't seemed to be much interest in Reid in free agency, despite being one of the better defensive backs on the market. It was reported in March that Reid met with the Cincinnati Bengals in free agency and was asked about his protests during the national anthem.

Reid's unemployment may raise more eyebrows than Kaepernick's. While there have been questions about Kaepernick's ability as a quarterback or his fit with certain teams due to his specific playing style, Reid has been considered one of the better safeties in the NFL.

Reid tweeted in March that he should be signed because he's a great player, not because of his social stances. He also argued that owners, not GMs, are the reason he has gone unsigned.

49ers cornerback Richard Sherman came to the defense of Reid during his introductory press conference with the team in March, arguing that Reid deserves a contract for playing like one of the top 10 safeties in the NFL.

"We are concerned because he played at a high level for just about every year that he's played in this league," Sherman said. "He's made enough plays to be signed with a team and to make his money. He deserves his money. Safeties make a certain amount. I would think he's top-five, top-10 safeties in this league, so he deserves to be paid accordingly. So, there is concern there, because you would think a player of his caliber and his quality would be picked up by now."

Kaepernick's collusion grievance is ongoing, with several team owners being deposed in the case.

Top 3

1 Sports Bayern Munich goalie completely whiffs on easy ball allowing Real...bullet
2 Sports Former Florida Gators player reveals the challenges...bullet
3 Sports Shaq threw a dead catfish at Charles Barkley as the Nashville...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

No one expected the Las Vegas Golden Knights to contend in their first season in the NHL, but after the most successful debut season in the history of sport, the team is on the cusp of Stanley Cup immortality.
Sports How the Las Vegas Golden Knights went from a ragtag roster to Stanley Cup contenders in 11 months
tyronn lue
Sports The Cavs’ game plan includes $100 fines for players who commit a specific defensive mistake and it paid off in Game 1
Matt Harvey
Sports Matt Harvey's partying lifestyle is beginning to alienate the Mets' general manager and even some Mets teammates
Arsene Wenger has to win the Europa League if he wants to leave Arsenal in the Champions League
Football Wenger admits Arsenal's future on the line in Europa League semi-final